10 best college football uniforms in 2024 ft. West Virginia

College football uniforms are always a hot topic among fans. Whether it's a traditional look or a new twist (spoiler: that's West Virginia), fans love a gorgeous uniform.

It can be difficult to build consensus, because one fan's trash is another fan's treasure. But here are 10 of the best dressed college football teams in the nation.

Ten best college football uniforms

#10 West Virginia

The traditional WVU look is pretty inconic. The dark blue base with yellow trim is not dissimilar to Michigan's look, but the alternative yellow uniform with blue trim is a solid alternative choice.

Meanwhile, the program's new "coal rush" uniforms have made a strong early impression. The Mountaineers have a look to remember.

#9 Georgia

The Bulldogs have an inconic look all their own. Georgia's signature red pops as a signature color, but UGA has accented it with the famous "silver britches" that give the overall look a kind of shiny chrome vibe.

Georgia also has the classic looks with the "G" logo on the helmet. The Bulldogs are identifiable, classic, yet also pretty smooth and modern looking.

#8 Oregon

Oregon is definitely a program that trends toward the uber-modern. Phil Knight's inflruence comes through in some of the odd looks the Ducks employ.

A recent touch was the Donald Duck style look, with bright orange socks and shoes to accent the power green jersey and white trim. Oregon isn't afraid to do something different, often to great acclaim.

#7 Texas

Texas demonstrates the power of a signature color. The Longhorns own that peculiar burnt orange which they prominently feature. Whether it's the orange with white trim or the reverse, it's a great look. The all-white look with the burnt orange trim, including the cow logo on the helmet, really pops.

#6 Penn State

Penn State is all about a classic simplicity: no flashes, no crazy color combinations.

Penn State's navy and white look shows the power of simplicity. It's not glamorous, but it's both easily identifiable and a powerful look. Combine it with the stadium's "white outs" and Penn State's color pattern has plenty to do with the program's success.

#5 LSU

LSU has the right combination of innovation and tradition. The Tiger logo and the team's purple accents are a gorgeous and traditional look.

The all-white uniforms utilized at times in 2023 really had a clean and fresh look. LSU's featured colors are immediately recognizable, and they've made some good uniform choices.

#4 Notre Dame

The Irish, much like Penn State, benefit from a classic certainty. Notre Dame doesn't need superfluous logos or unusual colors.

Golden helmets and navy jerseys worked for champions decades back, and they still work today. Notre Dame's clean and simple look highlights the program's tradition and significance.

#3 Ohio State

Ohio State, much like LSU, has a wonderful combination of historical and modern. The silver pants work well with either while or scarlet jerseys. OSU's all-grey uniform is also sleek and fresh. Ohio State has a nice traditional base to build on, but hasn't been shy about trying out some new wrinkles.

#2 Alabama

Classic and simple, Alabama's white pants with either a red jersey or a white jersey with red trim is easily identifiable and classic.

The helmet, much like Notre Dame or Penn State's, is less about imagination than it is about tradition. Alabama's overall look, much like the program's history, is conversation. It will be interesting to see if Kalen DeBoer's era shakes things up in terms of uniform.

#1 Michigan

Yellow pants and the wildly-striped blue and yellow helmet work well. Add it to either a white jersey with navy trim or a navy jersey with yellow trim.

Michigan's look is one befitting a champion. It has tradition and simplicity, but also an impressive elegance. It's tough to battle MIchigan on the field on in terms of uniforms.

Which team's signature looks do you like best? Let's hear your thoughts below in the comments section: