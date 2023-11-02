10 best Connor Stalions memes as CFB world turns Michigan staffer into a time traveler

Every day brings a new revelation about Michigan analyst Connor Stalions and his extensive reach and influence in the sign-stealing scandal that has rocked the Wolverines.

From sign-stealing and recruiting staffers from other programs to creating a master plan to take over the Michigan football program and brag about it, Stalions has done everything.

The latest evidence? Stalions was spotted at a CMU game scouting players of Michigan State, whom the Wolverines eviscerated 49-0 two weeks ago.

College football fans did not hold back from making digs at Stalions, turning the analyst into a time traveler and a figure of fun.

The Connor Stalions mystery deepens

Stalions' situation looks like a spy thriller and, with his Navy background, it doesn't seem far-fetched either.

A photo had gone viral on social media a few days ago of a man wearing Central Michigan merchandise and holding a clipboard during the Chippewas season-opening game against the Michigan State Spartans.

In 2018, the Chippewas coach, Jim McElwain was a wide receivers coach for the Michigan Wolverines under Jim Harbaugh before he took the CMU coaching job. Stalions was an intern for the Wolverines at the time as well.

CMU coach Jim McElwain addressed the allegations of Stalions being on the sidelines of the game in his postgame news conference after a narrow win against Northern Illinois.

“Before we go any further, we’re aware of a picture floating around of the sign-stealer guy,” McElwain said, “People are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of it. We’re unaware, totally unaware of it. I certainly don’t condone it in any way, shape or form."

“I do know this: his name was on none of the passes that were let out. Now, we just keep tracing it back and tracing it back and trying to figure it out. It’s in good hands with our people and again, there’s no place in football for that,” McElwain added.

CMU athletic director, Amy Folan, also addressed the issue at hand.

"We became aware of these photos late yesterday, and we are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them," Folan said, "As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time."

With each new revelation about the sign-stealing scandal, the scope and reach of Stalions appear to be pervasive and immense, leaving college football fans in shock.