10 best Cotton bowl memes that are cracking up the internet ahead of Ohio State vs Missouri matchup

It's time for the Cotton Bowl memes as the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the No. 9 Missouri Tigers at the AT&T Stadium on Friday night at the big event. Both teams would be heartbroken after missing out on the playoffs, but they have a great chance of winning a historic Bowl title to end the season on a high.
The clash has generated a lot of hype. Fans have been poking fun at each other through memes and social media posts, as is the norm these days.
So, before Ryan Day’s 11-1 Ohio State Buckeyes take on Eliah Drinkwitz’s Missouri Tigers, here is a look at some of the best Cotton Bowl memes and barbs from social media.
10 best Cotton Bowl memes before the Ohio State vs Missouri clash
Do you know where you are?
Cotton Bowl memes come in all types. Ohio State fans are being asked how they are feeling going into the heart of the South.
The Buckeyes hate
The Buckeyes hate week is in full swing for Missouri fans and no list of Cotton Bowl memes could be completed without documenting that. And they have always meant business when they say that in the college football world.
The feelings are mutual
The feelings are mutual when it comes to hate weeks. The Cotton Bowl is surely giving big rivalry vibes this time around.
One from the past
A fan turned back the clock to 1976 to dig out something about the last Missouri QB to beat Ohio State on the gridiron. Can it be repeated in this year's Cotton Bowl?
The one against all
Well there is someone from Missouri who will be rooting for the Buckeyes and this is how they feel. Imagine how happy that one person would be if Ohio State won the Cotton Bowl game.
Quite a vivid imagery
Is this how the Cotton Bowl clash between Missouri and Ohio State would go down once it kicks off? This fan thinks so. And they really have quite a vivid imagery in describing it all.
The fastest way to make cash?
This fan is dead sure Missouri will be able to overcome the Buckeyes for the first time since September 1976. And they could make big amounts betting on the outcome.
Shaq approved?
A fan used NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s DJ skills to express their excitement for the Cotton Bowl game. By the way, who does the Big Shaq support again?
A Tiger on the prowl
A Missouri Tiger wanted a ride to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl and had a very creative and hilarious way to get the message across. Drinks would be on them if anybody took them to the AT&T Stadium.
The Buckeyes chorus
A fun, hilarious and yet classy way to pay tribute to your favorite team. This fun Buckeyes chorus of one person might have been the best thing anybody saw on the internet while enjoying the Cotton Bowl memes.
