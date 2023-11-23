10 best Egg bowl memes that are cracking up the internet ahead of Week 13 

The Egg bowl rivalry game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss is another exciting game taking place in week 13 of college football.

Both teams are looking forward to ending the regular season on a positive note, with the Bulldogs looking to become bowl-eligible by winning in week 13.

The Egg bowl rivalry game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Nov. 23, at Davis Wade Stadium. It's slated to kick off at around 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on television on the ESPN Network.

However, before the highly anticipated matchup on the gridiron, fans of both programs are already battling it out on social media.

Top 10 Egg Bowl memes

Here are some of the best Egg bowl memes that are taking the internet by storm ahead of the game.

In week 12, the Ole Miss rebels were successful in securing a humiliating 35-3 win over Louisiana Monroe after losing to the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs.

It resulted in them putting up a 9-2 overall record (5-2 in the SEC) heading into week 13. Having already qualified to be bowl-eligible for the season, can the Rebels end the regular season by beating their SEC rivals?

Meanwhile, there's a lot more at stake for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. In week 12, they beat Southern Miss 41-20, which resulted in a 5-6 overall record (1-6 in the SEC).

The Bulldogs are just one game shy of achieving bowl eligibility. Can they fulfill this checkpoint in the Egg bowl game of week 13?

Mississippi State vs Ole Miss rivalry

The first time the two programs faced each other on the gridiron was back in 1901.

Since then, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have played each other in 119 games. The Rebels lead the series 64-46-6 and will look forward to improving that.

However, the Bulldogs won the last game in the 2022 season, when they beat Ole Miss 24-22. Can the Rebels make a comeback and build a new winning streak, or will Mississippi State cause an upset as the underdogs?