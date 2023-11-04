10 best memes as Texas Tech possum becomes CFB fans' new favorite animal

The Texas Tech Red Raiders played a Friday night matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 10. It would have largely gone to plan, but a small hiccup made it go viral. The Big 12 encounter got an unexpected visitor who has become the stuff of memes.
The Red Raiders came into the game determined to win, as the season hasn't really gone as per plan. But rarely anything goes the way it should go in Texas. Apart from enjoying the game, the fans had fun seeing a possum.
The game was halted when a possum took to the field and staff ran behind the rodent. When it was finally caught at about the 20-yard line, it didn't look very happy.
The Texas Tech possum might not have been able to stay on the field but it did become an overnight star on the internet. The CFB fans made a meme out of the possum and it went viral.
The Texas Tech possum becomes a meme
#1. Texas Tech is waking up the fans
Texas Tech teased the fans with some hilarious content featuring the star of the day.
#2. A cinematic masterpiece
A fan created some cinema out of the possum appearance and removal from the Jones AT&T Stadium.
#3. What all fans are thinking
The thought is in the minds of all college football fans at the moment.
#4. Got the crowd going
Here is the full report on the crowd's reaction when the possum was finally caught.
#5. Long live the possum
This fan is surely in team possum and they aren't apologetic about it.
#6. A new mascot?
Well, a possum would have been a good mascot for the Red Raiders. Does anyone agree with this fan?
#7. 10 years apart
It isn't the first visit from a four-legged friend to Texas Tech games.
#8. The Red Raiders wouldn't let it go
The puns aren't stopping from the Texas Tech team.
#9. A hero they need
For this fan, the possum is the hero the Red Raiders needed at the time it arrived.
#10. South Park scenes
Sorry Mister Possum. But still, America loves you.