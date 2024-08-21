10 best uniforms featured in EA Sports College Football 25

Uniforms can make or break a fandom. Especially when it comes to College Football 25, fans get crazy about their teams. In the latest edition of the EA Sports game, players get a variety of options to customize team jerseys before starting to play any mode.

10 best uniforms in College Football 25

When it comes to uniforms, categorizing them as the best is very subjective. Everyone has different tastes, but these are 10 options that almost caught everyone's attention in the College Football 25.

#1 Oregon

Oregon Jersey, Screenshot via QJB YouTube Channel

Oregon always has popular jerseys, and that continues in CFB 25. The Ducks give players lots of variety, but the most popular jersey is the green. It stands out from almost all the other uniforms in the game with its unique coloring.

#2 Louisville

Louisville Jersey, Screenshot via EricRayweather YouTube Channel

Flashy jerseys are often popular, and that is the case with Louisville. Its bright red uniform stands out. Many players also like the uniformity of the jersey.

#3 LSU

LSU Jersey, Screenshot via EricRayweather YouTube Channel

LSU takes the opposite approach, going for a darker design. The dark purple and black are similar to the Minnesota Vikings' uniforms in the NFL.

#4 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Jersey, Screenshot via EricRayweather YouTube Channel

Not every orange jersey looks good, but Oklahoma State pulls it off. Rather than picking the option with orange on the shirt, many players prefer it on the pants.

#5 Kansas

Kansas Jersey, Screenshot via EricRayweather YouTube Channel

Kansas uses a unique baby blue color in its jersey. They keep things uniform by having the same color on the shirt and pants. This kind of uniformity is very popular among players.

#6 Memphis

Memphis Jersey, Screenshot via EricRayweather YouTube Channel

Memphis has many customization options, which is why they rank so highly. They have several different jersey options, but the most popular is the all-white jersey with grey accent marks.

#7 Mizzou

Mizzou Jersey, Screenshot via EricRayweather YouTube Channel

Yellow and black go great together and Mizzou goes for bold versions of both colors. This jersey immediately stands out when you see it on the field.

#8 Florida

Florida Jersey, Screenshot via EricRayweather YouTube Channel

Florida always has popular jerseys, partially because of the team's popularity, and partially because they look good. The blue shirt and white pants combo make for great uniforms.

#9 Northwestern

Northwestern Jersey, Screenshot via EricRayweather YouTube Channel

Northwestern is a very popular school, partially because fans seem to like its jerseys. Black is a popular color in jerseys, but going all black makes Northwestern stand out with its alternate jersey.

#10 Ohio State

Ohio State Jersey, Screenshot via EricRayweather YouTube Channel

Ohio State has a classic look that many players will love. Sometimes you don't need to be flashy to have a good-looking jersey. A green jersey and white pant is a combo that never gets old.

