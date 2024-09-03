10 best wide receivers to watch out for in Week 2 of College Football ft. Tetairoa McMillan

Around 50 receivers have already posted 100 or more receiving yards through Week 1 of the College Football season. For some, a big game might be an isolated occurrence, but for others, it's a preview of an incredible campaign to come. Here are ten wide receivers to watch for similar explosive performances in Week 2.

10 best wide receivers to watch in Week 2 of College Football

Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris could have a huge 2024 season. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

10. Tai Felton, Maryland

Trending

A solid returning receiver for the Maryland Terrapins, Felton opened 2024 with seven catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Mike Locksley's offense will see plenty of passing, and Felton could be a chief beneficiary.

9. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

In his college debut, true freshman Smith was OSU's top receiving threat. He recorded six grabs for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

8. Travis Hunter, Colorado

Seven catches for 132 yards and a career-best three TDs? A solid Week 1 for the playmaker on one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. Look for similar production in Week 2.

7. Kevin Concepcion, NC State

The Wolfpack will need to be firing on all cylinders to compete with Tennessee. Concepcion finished Week 1 with nine catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

6. Ryan Williams, Alabama

A freshman who caught only two passes, Williams made them count with 139 yards and two touchdowns. That's maximizing opportunities.

5. Jamaal Pritchett, South Alabama

South Alabama's passing game is usually strong, and this year is no exception. Pritchett opened 2024 with 10 catches for 197 yards. He's only 5-foot-8, but the Jaguars will continue to give him extensive playtime.

4. Damon Ward, North Texas

The "Mean Green" is known for its passing game. Last year, Ja'Mori Maclin had 1,004 yards on 57 receptions before moving to Kentucky. This year, Damon Ward started 2024 with 12 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Expect more big games from him.

3. Tre Harris, Ole Miss

A standout from last season, Harris will benefit greatly from a big year by quarterback Jaxson Dart. In Week 1, he racked up 179 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. This kind of play could become routine for him in 2024.

2. Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado

Last season, Horn caught 58 passes but gained just 567 yards. This is not a problem in 2024. He started the season with 198 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

1. Tetaiora McMillan, Arizona

Expected to be one of the nation's top receivers this season, McMillan has already lived up to that hype. In Week 1, he caught 10 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Teaming McMillan with QB Noah Fifita will possibly produce incredible results all season long.

Which top wide receivers will you be watching in Week 2? Share your thoughts and tips below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place