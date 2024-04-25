10 boom-or-bust prospects from Big 12 in 2024 NFL draft ft. Jonathon Brooks

Conference realignment is about to shift the Big 12 forever. The current NFL Draft class is the last before Texas and Oklahoma saunter off to the SEC, for instance. But the Big 12 has produced its share of big hits in the NFL-- and some big misses. Here are ten Big 12 draft prospects who could boom or bust.

Injury and durability concerns make Jonathon Brooks a boom or bust candidate in the NFL.

10. Ryan Watts, Texas

Watts transferred from Ohio State to Texas and played well in two years with the Longhorns. He had 89 tackles, five tackles for loss and seven passes broken up.

The issue for Watts, who is over 6-foot-3 and has 4.53 second 40 yard dash speed, is position. He played corner in college, but is being projected as a safety. Having two positions could make him stand out, or it could mean he has no position.

9. Gabe Hall, Baylor

Hall is an impressive athlete on the defensive line, standing over 6-foot-6 and having 5.0 second speed in the 40 yard dash. What's lacking for him is sustained productivity. His best play came in 2021 as a sophomore.

NFL: Combine

In 47 career games, Hall has just 77 tackles. He could project into a defensive line standout given his physical tools. But his lack of consistency and production could hurt him early.

8. Javon Baker, UCF

Baker transferred from Alabama and had two solid seasons with Central Florida. He snagged 108 passes for 1,935 yards in those two years. Baker has been a very undisciplined player.

NFL: Combine

He struggles with drops and is not a very good technical practitioner at receiver. His 4.5 second speed and 6-foot-1 size could make him an NFL starter. But inconsistency and lack of focus could drive him out of the league.

7. T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Sweat, an All-American last year, is a unique prospect. At nearly 6-foot-5 and 370 pounds, he had 17.5 tackles for loss in his college career. If Sweat can lose some weight and get more consistent, he can be a run-stuffing star.

Sweat has struggled with his weight and his discipline as a player in his Big 12 days. He's a big ceiling guy, but he could also struggle immediately.

6. Austin Booker, Kansas

Booker came out of nowhere onto the NFL radar. He had two tackles before this season, but after transferring from Minnesota, had 56 stops, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

NFL: Combine

At a lean 6-foot-4 with 4.7 second speed in the 40 yard dash, he's an explosive prospect. But he is very much a prospect. He started only one game in college and has plenty to learn. He could be a Big 12 boom-or-bust prototype.

5. Dominick Puni, Kansas

Puni is one of the top interior line prospects in the draft, and has had an odd route to the NFL. He played three years at Central Missouri and then transferred to Kansas.

He was great at KU, but is very slow (5.35 second 40 yard dash) and has a season-ending left knee injury in the past. Puni will shift inside from tackle and could have substantial upside. Or his injuries and lack of speed could stall him.

4. Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell had a great 2023 season at UT, catching 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 scores against only one dropped pass. But he's lean and inexperienced, with just 38 career catches coming into 2023.

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Mitchell's 4.34 second speed and 6-foot-2 height project well in the NFL. That said, he's still a raw prospect in many ways and will have to learn the fine points of the position that the Big 12 did not require.

3. Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Guyton is a highly regarded tackle prospect and at nearly 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, it's not hard to see why. That said, he started just 15 games in college. Hopes that he could become a left tackle have been unfulfilled.

Guyton is still learning and could be a Pro Bowl player or wash out of the league. Any team picking him is betting on his size and desire to continue learning.

2. Byron Murphy, Texas

Murphy is a very highly regarded defensive tackle, likely to go in the first round. But he's an oddly built player, barely passing 6-foot-1 and just over 300 pounds.

NFL: Combine

He was only a one year starter and played just over 31 snaps per game. Murphy is incredibly strong and could be as explosive at the NFL level as the Big 12 level. But his lack of size could also leave him underachieving.

1. Jonathan Brooks, Texas

Brooks is probably the most highly-regarded running back in this draft class. He rushed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023 and flashed elite skills. That said, he started just eight games in college and comes into the NFL off a torn ACL.

He also had hernia surgery after the 2022 season. Brooks's skills could make him a star, but his lack of durability is a major red flag.

Will Brooks star in the NFL or spend more time on the bench? What Big 12 stars would you draft? Weigh in below with your thoughts in our comments section!