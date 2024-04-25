10 boom-or-bust prospects from SEC in 2024 NFL draft ft. Brian Thomas Jr. 

The SEC will have many players hoping to hear their names called in the 2024 NFL draft. But becoming a star at the professional level is one of the most difficult things to do once the players make it to the league.

These draftees have a ton of pressure on them to perform well in the NFL. Some shine through the pressure, while others fold under it.

Here is a look at 10 draft prospects from the Southeastern Conference with boom-or-bust potential this season.

10 boom-or-bust prospects from the SEC in the 2024 NFL draft

Tennessee QB Joe Milton

#10, Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey is an expected early second-round draft pick this year. McConkey has a high ceiling but has struggled with drops and injuries over the last two seasons. He has exceptional route-running ability but failed to hit 800 yards receiving in his three seasons in the SEC. He could emerge as an NFL team's top target or be stuck deep on the depth chart.

#9, Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton threw for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He was one of the SEC's top quarterbacks and has elite strength and size for his position.

Milton is projected as a fifth-round pick and has the skill set to emerge as a star in the NFL. However, his accuracy is a concern with NFL scouts and could be the difference between him having a future as an NFL starter and not making a roster.

#8, Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

LSU Tigers receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has risen into the top 20 of many 2024 NFL mock drafts. He has great hands and speed down the field but has work to do with his route running and drops.

He led the SEC in receiving touchdowns last season and could be expected to be a team's No. 1 or 2 receiver. Thomas has the skill set to emerge as a star but still has areas to improve before he can get to that level.

#7. Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama

Turner led the SEC with 10 sacks last season and is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Turner's speed and length give him NFL-star potential, but he will still need to work on expanding his pass-rush skillset for the professional level. He'll be worthy of a top 15 selection, and if he can continue to develop his game, he has the potential to be one of the league's best at his position.

#6, Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright led the team in rushing last season, running for over 1,000 yards on 137 carries. His outstanding speed and yards per carry average are what make him a projected third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

But Wright has struggled with fumbles and can be a hesitant ball carrier. He has the size and explosiveness to become a lead back, but it may take time for him to develop his skill set.

#5, Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Lassiter played three seasons at Georgia and was one of the SEC's top defensive backs last season. Many NFL teams are in desperate need of help at corner, and Lassiter's play recognition and advanced skill set have him projected as an early third-round selection.

Lassiter still needs to work on his playmaking ability, speed and leverage, but he's shown flashes of why he can be a lock-down corner at the professional level.

#4, Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Wallace is a former track star who played three seasons in the SEC with Kentucky. He has outstanding speed at his position and can play all over the field. His agility and speed should earn him a second- or third-round selection in the draft.

However, Wallace has to significantly improve his play recognition and football instincts. He can often be caught out of position while overcompensating for his speed or his lack of recognition of what the offense is doing.

#3, Darius Robinson, DE, Missouri

Robinson finished fourth in the SEC last season in both tackles for loss and sacks. He has outstanding power and speed to get into the backfield and disrupt any offense, and he is projected as a first- or second-round 2024 NFL draft selection.

For Robinson to be a top player at his position in the NFL, he will need to develop variety in his pass-rush moves and keep his game under control at all times. If he can find the right defensive scheme, he could dominate in the league like he did in college.

#2, Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

The 2024 NFL draft features one of the most talented quarterback draft classes in a long time. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is near the front of the pack in that class as a projected top five pick.

Daniels will have a tremendous amount of pressure on him, but he has the tools to back up his game. He threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and ran for an additional 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Daniels has the talent, but there are doubts about his slim frame and lack of arm strength to be an NFL star.

#1, Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Mims' size, strength and technique are all tailor-made for the NFL. He has everything NFL teams could want in an offensive lineman. He was limited to just seven games last season with an ankle injury and is entering the draft with just eight total starts in college.

His lack of experience will work against him, but he still possesses the raw talent to earn himself a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Which prospect from the SEC do you think has the biggest boom-or-bust potential in the 2024 NFL Draft? Let us know in the comments below.

