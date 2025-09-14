10 brutal DJ Lagway memes cracking up fans as Florida QB throws 5 interceptions vs. LSU in SEC powerhouse showdown

By Geoff
Modified Sep 14, 2025 03:12 GMT
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (Image Source; IMAGN)
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (Image Source; IMAGN)

College football fans were making fun of the struggles of Florida quarterback DJ Lagway in the Gators' SEC showdown with No. 3 LSU on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Lagway, who only had one interception in the first two games of the season, committed five interceptions against a tough Tigers team that had only one interception in the first two games of the season.

Football enthusiasts posted memes to insult Lagway's incapacity to pass the ball accurately. He struggled to keep the ball in play against the tough LSU defensive line, which forced four interceptions on the sophomore quarterback.

Here are the 10 memes that emphasized Lagway's lackluster play against the Tigers.

Despite helping Florida start the game on the lead with a field goal, Lagway fell on his wheels early, getting intercepted by LSU's Dashawn Spears on 3rd and 10 at the LSU 43 in the first quarter.

He'd get intercepted for the second time by AJ Haulcy on another third-down play just before halftime.

To add insult to injury, Spears caught another Lagway pass and returned it for 58 yards, resulting in a touchdown that handed LSU a commanding 20-10 lead at the 8:08 mark of the third quarter. Damian Ramos kicked the extra point.

Lagway had his fourth interception in the payoff period, as his pass went to the hands of Tamarcus Cooley with 6:26 left.

He capped off his nightmarish day with another INT in the 2:43 mark of the fourth quarter.

Geoff

Geoff

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Edited by Geoff
