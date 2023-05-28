10 Can't-Miss College Football Games in 2023; Feat Ohio State, Texas, USC, and more

Although not starting for another three months, fans are already in great anticipation of the 2023 season of college football all over the United States.

Starting from August 26, teams will go head to head with the passion of their fans behind them, hoping to earn glory. Ahead of the season, here are ten games you absolutely can’t afford to miss.

#10. Notre Dame vs Navy

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The historic college football rivalry between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen will be coming up on August 26. This season’s tie will be played in Dublin, Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. It is the third time in the history of the rivalry that the game will be held in Ireland.

The first of such meetings happened in 1996 and it ended 31-10 in favor of the fighting Irish. At the second meeting in 2012, the Midshipmen emerged the winners after defeating the Irish 27-10 at the Aviva Stadium where this tie will also be coming up this August.

Notre Dame Alumni @NDAlumni

We'll see you in Dublin in 2023. The Fighting Irish are heading back to Ireland! ☘️We'll see you in Dublin in 2023. go.nd.edu/7b8b0b The Fighting Irish are heading back to Ireland! ☘️We'll see you in Dublin in 2023. go.nd.edu/7b8b0b https://t.co/E9nECXebGP

#9. Texas vs Oklahoma

Texas vs Oklahoma, coming up on October 8 is another game fans should be looking forward to. It is one of the hottest rivalries in college football and has been played every year at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Known as the "Red River Showdown," it’s a game that’ll be very hard to predict seeing as both teams had very strong outings last season. However, in their 125 previous meetings, Oklahoma holds the edge with a 66-47-12 record.

#8. Georgia vs Florida

Holding on October 28 at its traditional venue in Jacksonville, Florida, Georgia vs Florida is one of the most anticipated games every season. 2023 isn’t going to be an exception. The two teams are coming off a strong season with Georgia as the national champion.

The "World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" as the game is called has a conflicting record on both sides, with the beginning disputed. However, Georgia Bulldogs are the defending national champions and they have a point to prove. But it’s football and anything can happen.

#7. USC vs Notre Dame

Yet another iconic rivalry to watch out for this coming season; USC vs Notre Dame. Also known as the "Catholics vs Convicts" game, it is played at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana yearly.

This year's game will be played on October 14 and it promises to be nothing short of fun and exciting. Both teams are going to be led by quarterbacks, Caleb Williams for USC and Jack Joan for Notre Dame. Both were very outstanding last season and are expected to be in fine form ahead of the game.

#6. Alabama vs Auburn

The "Iron Bowl," as this game is called, ranks as one of the most highly anticipated games in college football every season. The game is played yearly at the John-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

The two teams have faced off 125 times and Alabama leading the series with 66-47-12. This season, the two teams will be looking to earn the bragging right for another year in one of the nation’s hottest rivalries when they meet on November 25.

Ryan Hall @ryanhallwrites @nut_history Alabama vs Auburn in everything. Football especially but anything and everything. @nut_history Alabama vs Auburn in everything. Football especially but anything and everything.

#5. Ohio State vs Notre Dame

This game is an annual meeting between two of the most prestigious football programs in college football, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This season’s edition will be played on September 23 and it is a must-watch.

Ohio State will be looking to top their 10-2 performance from last season and one of the biggest obstacles to that will be Notre Dame whose 11-2 record from last season will be inspiring them to another great season in college football.

#4. Utah vs Florida

Utah vs Florida will be the perfect opportunity for Utah to avenge last year’s defeat to Florida. The Utes lost to the Gators in a contest that ended 29-26 last October and will hope to seek redemption this time.

Florida will equally be looking to make it two wins in two games against Utah. The game, coming up on August 31 at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah promises to be a college football firecracker.

#3. LSU vs Florida State

LSU and Florida State will be meeting again on September 23 since their last meeting in 2017 which LSU won 27-24. This thrilling college football game will be played at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and it promises to be a classic.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from their respective disappointing seasons which saw LSU finish with a 6-7 record while Florida State finished with 3-9.

LSU has since come under new leadership after Brian Kelly was hired from Notre Dame as head coach. Florida State has likewise employed the services of Mike Norvel as its head coach.

#2. Michigan vs Ohio State

Holding on November 25 at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, this game will be the 118th played between these two historic football programs. Known among fans of the two teams as "The Game," Michigan leads the series 62-55-1. There’s high anticipation ahead of this game.

Both teams finished last season on strong notes and are touted as contenders for the Big Ten Championship in the 2023 college football season. This game will definitely be a big decider of that contest and the two teams are expected to be at their best for the game.

#1. Texas vs Alabama

In what will be their first meeting since 2010, Texas and Alabama will be facing off on September 9 in what is expected to be one of the most exciting games of the 2023 college football season. At their last meeting, Alabama emerged winners with a 31-27. But this is 2023 and a lot has changed.

The game will be played at the Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Leading Texas to the game will be their new head coach, Steve Sarkisian who joined from USC in December. He will be leading his team to face a Nick Saban-led Alabama, setting up a mouthwatering encounter between the two proven coaches.

Poll : 0 votes