10 celebrities who made appearances during the 2023 college football season feat. Matthew McConaughey 

The excitement of college football draws in fans from around the world to support their teams or even just the game in general. Celebrities are not excluded from this fandom, and many consistently show up to cheer on their favorite programs.

As the 2024 season quickly approaches, here is a look back at 10 of the celebrities who made appearances last college football season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

10 famous celebrities who made appearances during the 2023 college football season

Paul Pierce

NBA champion Paul Pierce showed up in Boulder to watch Colorado battle USC on September 30. Pierce played his college basketball at Kansas from 1995 to 1998, where he was a consensus All-American during his junior season.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Travis Scott

Rap star Travis Scott pulled up to the CFP National Championship game, which was held at NRG Stadium in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Scott has made various appearances over the years at different Houston sporting events, including throwing out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game and sitting courtside for a Houston Rockets game.

Matthew McConaughey

Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey has never been shy about his fandom for Texas Longhorns college football. He consistently went to home games last season, as well as Texas' CFP semifinal game in the Sugar Bowl against Washington.

Terrell Owens

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens showed up to support Colorado coach and fellow former NFL star Deion Sanders. Owens attended Chattanooga from 1992 to 1995, where he was a college football star. He also played basketball and gave an early look at his breakaway speed as a track athlete.

Expand Tweet

Snoop Dogg

Despite his son playing football at UCLA, award-winning rapper Snoop Dogg has always been a massive fan of the USC Trojans college football team. He was born and raised in Long Beach, California, and as a football fan, he chose to root for a team from his home state.

DaBaby

Expand Tweet

Rapper and songwriter DaBaby also showed up to support Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes during the 2023 college football season. After the Buffs' loss to Oregon this season, DaBaby spoke to the team, saying:

"When I saw y'all run into a little adversity... I'm like, that's gonna be real healthy."

Will Ferrell

Award-winning actor and USC graduate Will Ferrell continues to be a fan of the Trojans and visited the team's practice in August. Ferrell was a kicker on his high school football team while also being captain of the basketball team and playing soccer. He attempted to continue his career as a kicker at USC as a walk-on but unfortunately didn't make the team.

Michael Jordan

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan shared the spotlight at the 2023 CFP National Championship game. His Air Jordan brand is a sponsor for Michigan football, and the NBA legend had a nice view of the Wolverines' 34-13 title win over Washington.

LeBron James

Another NBA superstar who has been an avid fan of college football is Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. James didn't attend college himself, but after being born and raised in Akron, Ohio, he is a self-proclaimed honorary Ohio State alumni.

C.C. Sabathia

Legendary Yankees pitcher and 2009 World Series Champion C.C. Sabathia was also among the celebrities who made an appearance at the USC and Colorado matchup during the 2023 college football season. Sabathia was born in California but showed up to Boulder rocking a Coach Prime hoodie in support of head coach Deion Sanders.

Expand Tweet

Which famous celebrities do you think will make appearances during the 2024 season? Let us know your predictions in the comment section.