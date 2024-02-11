10 college football programs with the most Pro Football Hall of Famers ft. Notre Dame, USC and more

Getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is virtually the dream of every player who has stepped into the NFL. It's a symbol of greatness that comes following an illustrious career.

However, the journey of players to the professional world began at the collegiate level. College programs create an avenue to prepare prospects for what's coming on the professional stage. We take a look at the 10 programs that have produced the most Hall of Famers.

Ten college football programs with the most Pro Football Hall of Famers

#10 Illinois

Illinois was once a formidable giant in the vibrant tapestry of college football. The Fighting Illini has produced top players in the past, including six Pro Football Hall of Famers. They include George Halas, Bobby Mitchell, Ray Nitschke and a couple of others.

#9 Minnesota

Minnesota remains one of the two teams with an undisputed three consecutive national title success, showcasing its legacy in the landscape. The Golden Gophers boast seven Hall of Famers, including Bobby Bell, Bronko Nagurski and Bud Grant.

#8 Syracuse

Syracuse has fallen behind the pecking order in college football in recent years but boasts a significant legacy in the landscape. The Orange has seen eight of its alumni become Hall of Famers, including the likes of Jim Brown and Al Davis.

#7 Alabama

Alabama is undoubtedly a storied program in the world of college football. The Crimson Tide has the most college football national championships and also boasts eight Hall of Famers. Bama Inductees include the likes of Joe Namath, Bart Starr and Derrick Thomas.

#6 Miami (FL)

Miami has had a series of ups and downs in college football in recent history but holds a legacy that commands its respect. The Hurricanes have seen nine of its alumni become Hall of Fame inductees. Notable ones are Michael Irvin, Warren Sapp and Jim Kelly.

#5 Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is not much of a relevant program in the world of college football today. However, the program produced 10 players that went on to become Hall of Famers. They include Dan Marino, Joe Schmidt, Tony Dorsett and Mike Ditka.

#4 Ohio State

Ohio State has been a powerhouse in the college football landscape for a long perio. Many top players have come out of the Buckeyes program, including 10 Hall of Famers. They include Orlando Pace, Jim Park and Chris Carter.

#3 Michigan

Michigan is the winningest program in college football and has produced top players. The Wolverines have 11 Pro Football Hall of Famers. The likes of Steve Hutchinson, Charles Woodson and Dan Deirdorf are inductees who had their college careers at Ann Arbor.

#2 USC

USC is the college program with the joint-most Pro Football Hall of Famers:14 players who had their college football career with the Trojans are proud inductees. They include OJ Simpson, Willie Wood, Marcus Allen, Ron Mix, Bruce Matthews.

#1 Notre Dame

Notre Dame leads the way alongside the Trojans with 14 Hall of Famers in the college football world. They include Joe Montana, Paul Hornung, Tim Brown and a couple of others.