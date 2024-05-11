10 college football teams with most players on current NFL rosters ft. Alabama

Certian college football programs have built a reputation as schools that can help put top college athletes in the national spotlight. These players can use that attention to showcase their abilities in front of NFL scouts in hopes of a future career at the professional level.

Top talents in college football may be more likely to commit to these programs that have proven they can give players the best chance at playing in the NFL. Here we will breakdown the 10 college football teams that have the most players currently on NFL rosters.

10 college football teams with the most players on current NFL rosters

#10. Oklahoma (41)

Former Oklahoma QB #6 Baker Mayfield

The Oklahoma Sooners have produced 41 players who are currently on an NFL roster. They've been one of the top college football programs in history and have produced many players who have found success at the professional level.

Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray and Trent Williams are just some of the first-round draft picks currently in the NFL who played college football at Oklahoma.

#9. Clemson (43)

NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Notre Dame at Clemson

There are 43 players currently on NFL rosters who played college football at Clemson. Clemson has secured two national titles since 2016 and has thus seen many talented players come through their program.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the top overall draft pick in 2021. He is joined by players like Deshaun Watson, A.J. Terrell, Mike Williams, Isaiah Simmons and Christian Wilkins as some of the first-round draft picks from Clemson.

#8. Washington (44)

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan

Former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made headlines when he was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft. Penix is currently the highest draft selection out of the 44 players from Washington on an NFL roster.

After the Huskies' run to the College Football Playoff last season, they had seven total players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft including Rome Odunze, Troy Fautanu and Ja'Lynn Polk.

#7. Penn State (48)

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State vs Washington

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was the earliest draft pick out of Penn State when he was taken with the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He is part of a group containing 48 players on an NFL roster who played college football at Penn State.

These 48 players include top players such as Micah Parsons, Pat Friermuth, Chris Godwin and Jahan Dotson.

#6. Notre Dame (52)

NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame has produced 52 total players currently on NFL rosters, including players like Kyren Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Ronnie Stanley, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Harrison Smith.

Right tackle Joe Alt was the highest draft pick to come out of Notre Dame when the Los Angeles Chargers selected him with the fifth overall pick in 2024.

#5. Michigan (59)

Former Michigan QB #9 J.J. McCarthy

Michigan's run to the national title in 2023-24 featured some of the top players in college football who are now on NFL rosters and expected to perform well at the professional level. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was the 10th overall selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Aidan Hutchinson remains the highest-drafted player from Michigan currently on an NFL roster. Hutchinson was selected with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

#4. Ohio State (59)

Former Ohio State QB #7 C.J. Stroud

Ohio State's recent success has allowed them to produce 59 players currently on NFL rosters and multiple top-five overall draft selections. Marvin Harrison Jr., Denzel Ward, Ezekiel Elliott, Jeff Okudah, C.J. Stroud, Joey Bosa, Chase Young and Nick Bosa are all top five draft picks currently on an NFL roster who played their college ball at Ohio State.

Other notable players currently in the NFL from Ohio State include players such as Terry McLaurin, Cameron Heyward, Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Taylor Decker and J.K. Dobbins.

#3. LSU (62)

NCAA Football: College Football Playoff National Championship-Clemson vs Louisiana State

The LSU Tigers have produced some of the top wideouts currently on NFL rosters after dominating college football. Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Odell Beckham Jr. are all current NFL players from LSU.

The 2024 NFL Draft also saw LSU wideouts Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both be selected in the first round. LSU also produced Joe Burrow, who was the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and the second overall pick in this year's draft, Jayden Daniels.

#2. Georgia (62)

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship Game-Alabama vs Georgia

Georgia is tied with LSU, having produced 62 players currently on NFL rosters. The back-to-back champions in 2021 and 2022 have had players such as Nick Chubb, Roquan Smith, Quay Walker, Jalen Carter and Leonard Floyd.

Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford also played for the Bulldogs, as did fellow number one overall selection Travon Walker.

#1. Alabama (75)

Former Alabama RB #8 Josh Jacobs

It doesn't come as much of a surprise that one of the most dominant college football programs of all time has produced the most players currently on NFL rosters. The culture that Nick Saban built at Alabama over the last 17 years has developed some of the top talent fans see at the professional level today.

Alabama has one first overall draft selection from 2023, when Bryce Young was taken by the Carolina Panthers. The Crimson Tide boasts 27 first-round draft selections that are currently on NFL rosters in 2024.

Which program do you think has produced the most talented current NFL players? Let us know in the comments below.

