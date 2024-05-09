10 college football teams with most transfer portal departures ft. Colorado

The college football transfer portal can be a great opportunity for coaches to bring in new talent to their rosters for the upcoming season. However, some programs find themselves on the other side of the portal, with many players choosing to leave.

With the college football season right around the corner, here's a look at 10 NCAA football programs that have had the most players leave through the transfer portal during the 2024 cycle.

10 college football teams with the most transfer portal departures in 2024

Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith

#10 Louisville (30)

The Louisville Cardinals had an impressive season in 2023, going 10-4, and were the 19th-ranked team in the final AP Poll of the season.

The Cardinals are now heading into their second season under coach Jeff Brohm, but they lost 30 players to the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Among the players leaving is running back Peny Boone. Louisville added Boone earlier this year through the transfer portal, but he would return to the portal in April after practicing with the team.

Boone was one of the top backs available in the portal and announced his commitment to UCF on May 1.

#9 Texas A&M (31)

The Aggies have lost 31 players after their 7-6 season in 2023 under coach Jimbo Fisher. Mike Elko now takes over as coach and will have a new-looking roster after his departure from the program.

The offensive and defense have endured massive losses, losing players like Bryce Foster, Walter Nolen, LT Overton and Evan Stewart.

#8 Arkansas (31)

Arkansas also had 31 departures in the transfer portal in 2024 after a disappointing 4-8 season in 2023. That includes the loss of their starting quarterback, K.J. Jefferson.

Jefferson will be transferring to UCF for his sixth season of eligibility. He threw for 2,107 yards and 19 touchdowns last season while also leading Arkansas in rushing with 447 yards on the ground.

#7 Georgia Tech (32)

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 last season in Brent Key's first full season as coach. Key will now have to deal with a major roster shakeup, with 32 players transferring in 2024.

Georgia Tech will lose many of its key players on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rusher Kyle Kennard. Kennard has committed to South Carolina for the 2024 season after spending the last four seasons at Georgia Tech.

#6 Cincinnati (32)

The Cincinnati Bearcats are the second team on this list to lose 32 players to the transfer portal in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports. They went 3-9 last season and only won one game against a conference opponent.

They've brought in many promising players for next season but have lost many members of their secondary, including Jayden Davis, Justin Harris, Oliver Bridges and Bryon Threats.

#5 Houston (33)

The Houston Cougars struggled last season, going 4-8 overall with just two conference wins. Things may continue to get more difficult after losing 33 players to the transfer portal in 2024.

Cornerback Isaiah Hamilton has left for Ole Miss, and top receivers Sam Brown and Matthew Golden will also be on their way out this season.

#4 Alabama (39)

The Alabama Crimson Tide saw an increase in departures following Nick Saban's retirement in January.

New coach Kalen DeBoer will take over without leaders like Caleb Downs, Seth McLaughlin, Trey Amos and Isaiah Bond returning this season.

#3 Michigan State (39)

Jonathan Smith takes over as coach of the Spartans and lost 39 players to the transfer portal. Michigan State went 4-8 last season under both Mel Tucker and Harlon Barnett.

They will lose two key players on the defensive front, including Simeon Barrow Jr. and Derrick Harmon, along with edge rusher Bai Jobe, who was a top recruit in 2023.

#2 Indiana (39)

Indiana had a disappointing season in 2023, going 3-9 and winning just one game against a conference opponent.

Curt Cignetti will take over as the coach of the Hoosiers in 2024, but he will have to deal with 39 players departing from the program.

Edge rusher Philip Blidi and running back Jaylin Lucas are among the key players that Indiana will be losing this season.

#1 Colorado (41)

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have begun building a culture in Boulder, but this season may be difficult after losing 41 players to the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Their leading rusher from last season, Dylan Edwards, will be transferring along with cornerback Cormani McClain. These will be massive losses on both sides of the ball for Sanders' team, which went 4-8 a season ago.

How do you think Colorado will do next season after losing 41 players to the transfer portal? Let's know your predictions in the comments section below.

