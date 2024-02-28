10 colleges with most active NFL players ft. Alabama, Ohio State, and more

As another round of hopefuls looks to enter the NFL, it's a good time to see which other colleges, like Alabama and Ohio State, are NFL talent factories.

Some of the top schools might be a little less obvious, but largely, the best college programs make the most pros. Nevertheless, there are a few surprises on a list of the top 10 NFL feeder schools.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ten colleges with most active NFL players

Former Oklahoma Sooner CeeDee Lamb is starring in the NFL.

#10 Oklahoma, 32

OU has put 440 players into the NFL Draft. With its move to the SEC, OU could be on the rise again. Some of the most notable current NFL Sooners include OT Trent Wililams, OT Lane Johnson and WR CeeDee Lamb.

#T8. Penn State, 34

PSU has had 408 players chosen in the NFL Draft. Of the current 34 Nittany Lions in the NFL, among the most notable are LB Micah Parsons and RB Saquon Barkley.

#T8 Notre Dame, 34

A whopping 562 Fighting Irish players have been selected in the NFL Draft. While Notre Dame has dipped a bit from its historic standing, the school has still placed players like S Kyle Hamilton and OG Quenton Nelson into the NFL.

#7 Florida, 35

Given the Gators' recent struggles, this might surprise, but UF remains a hotbed of NFL talent.

Of the 397 players UF has springboarded into the NFL Draft, Emmitt Smith is probably the greatest. But current players like TE Kyle Pitts and DB J.C. Jackson show UF's considerable NFL muscle.

#6 Clemson, 37

QB Trevor Lawrence (left) is one of many Clemson alums in the NFL..

Clemson has placed 287 players into the NFL Draft. Recent stars like QB Trevor Lawrence and WR DeAndre Hopkins are typical of Clemson's recent standouts.

While last season was difficult, the Tigers have been one of the toughest programs in college football, and their NFL lineup certainly confirms it.

#5 Michigan, 38

While Tom Brady has retired, UM placed 424 other places into the NFL Draft over the years. Defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Brandon Graham are two of the top Wolverines currently in the NFL.

#4 LSU, 43

A total of 407 former LSU Tigers have been chosen in the NFL Draft. LSU's current wave of NFL talent is as impressive as any in the sport. Notable former Tigers include QB Joe Burrow, WR Justin Jefferson and CB Tyrann Mathieu.

#3 Ohio State, 48

Ohio State has earned this lofty spot. 508 former Buckeyes have become NFL Draft choices. Among the wealth of OSU standouts currently in the NFL are QB CJ Stroud, DE Nick Bosa and WR Michael Thomas. Plenty more Buckeyes are on the way.

#2 Georgia, 49

A total of 401 Georgia Bulldogs became NFL Draft picks. Some current NFL stars from UGA include RB Nick Chubb, LB Roquan Smith and QB Matthew Stafford. With Brock Bowers set to enter the league, it's safe to figure more NFL stars from UGA will be forthcoming.

#1 Alabama, 57

With 422 former Alabama Crimson Tide players picked in the NFL Draft, it's not difficult to understand that Alabama is the top NFL feeder university.

Among current Alabama products who have earned first-team All-Pro selection are DBs Patrick Surtain and Trevon Diggs, RB Josh Jacobs and DL Quinnen Williams.

Any schools you were surprised not to see on our list? Which ones could climb onto the list? Let us know below in the comments section.