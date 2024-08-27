10 defensive players to watch out for in Week 1 of College Football ft. Malaki Starks

Defensive stars across college football are getting ready to shine in the upcoming season. Sure, offensive standouts score the points and get the headlines, but some top defenders will have immediate impacts in Week 1.

Here are ten defensive players who could make a difference in the sport's opening week.

10 defensive players to watch in Week 1 of College Football

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Colorado's Travis Hunter is a player to watch in Week 1. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1. Malaki Starks, Georgia DB

Trending

A superb safety, Starks had 52 tackles and seven pass breakups last year, along with three interceptions. Against the Clemson Tigers' under-the-gun offense, Starks is set to make some big plays for the Georgia Bulldogs.

2. Barrett Carter, Clemson LB

Carter will be a busy man against Georgia. Last season, the 230-pound athlete had 62 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and six passes defended. Keeping Georgia's offense in check will be a tall task, but if Clemson plays hard, he will have a big role.

3. Abdul Carter, Penn State DE

Carter, who was a standout linebacker, is moving up to defensive end. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, he can wreak havoc on offenses. In Penn State's opener with West Virginia, he'll be busy. Last regular season, Carter had 46 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and four pass break-ups.

4. Rueben Bain Jr., Miami DE

Bain is a true sophomore, but the 6-foot-3, 275-pound edge rusher could make life tough for Florida. Last year, Bain had 44 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Keeping Florida behind the chains would greatly improve the Hurricanes' chances.

5. Jason Marshall Jr., Florida DB

Facing Cam Ward and Miami's strong offense, Marshall will have his hands full. One of the best pure cornerbacks in the nation, the 6-foot-1 athlete recorded 26 tackles and 10 pass breakups last year. If Marshall can help slow the Hurricane's passing attack, the Florida Gator's chances of winning will increase dramatically.

6. Howard Cross III, Notre Dame DT

A 284-pound nose guard, Cross, who had 66 tackles and seven tackles for loss last year, will try to clog the middle. A&M can't afford to get one-dimensional, so blocking Cross will be key to their game plan. That said, he's not an easy guy to slow down.

7. Nic Scourton, Texas A&M DE

A transfer defensive end from Purdue, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Scourton could give Notre Dame real trouble. The Irish are expected to be competitive, but the bulk and speed of Scourton, who had 72 tackles and a dozen sacks over the past two years, could tip things in the Aggies' favor.

8. Harold Perkins, LSU LB

No group in SEC football will be more under the microscope than LSU's defense. A year ago, they underachieved and left 10-3 LSU wondering what could have been. Perkins, who had 75 tackles last season, is the anchor of the Tigers' defense. He'll need to be active against USC in their opener.

9. Bear Alexander, USC DT

A transfer from Georgia after 2022, the 313-pound Bear will be a challenge for LSU. Last season, he had 47 stops, 6.5 tackles for loss and even a pair of pass break-ups. Alexander will try to help control the line of scrimmage and keep the USC Trojans in a tough Week 1 battle.

10. Travis Hunter, Colorado DB

Hunter is a 6-foot-1 all-around player for the Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, he had 30 tackles and defended eight passes, including three interceptions. The Buffs open with North Dakota State, an FCS powerhouse. This is a game that Colorado needs to play well in, or they could ruin their season. Hunter will be a big part of that defensive picture.

Which defensive players will you be watching in week 1? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.