10 former NFL stars with sons playing in this year's college football season ft. Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders

The 2024 college football season will be especially noteworthy for several proud fathers. There are numerous former NFL standouts whose sons will compete in the 2024 college football season. Deion Sanders, who coaches his sons Shedeur and Shilo at Colorado, is undoubtedly the most well-known.

But here's a quick list of 10 NFL dads who will pay more attention to college football in 2024.

10 former NFL stars with sons playing in 2024 college football season

Deion and Shedeur Sanders are probably the most famous NFL/NCAA father-son duo in college football. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

1. Deion Sanders, Sheduer and Shilo

Yes, Coach Prime has the closest ties of all to college football. His son Shedeur is a Heisman candidate at quarterback for Colorado and his son Shilo is a starting safety.

Sanders is also the second-year head coach of the Buffs. After a 4-8 season a year ago, Colorado hopes to reach a bowl in 2024—probably dependent on all three of them.

2. Jason Taylor/Mason Taylor

The father was a legendary pass-rushing defensive end in the NFL. The son is a two-year standout tight end for LSU. Mason has snagged 74 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns for Coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers.

3. Edgerrin James/Eden James

The senior James was an outstanding running back for the Indianapolis Colts. The younger James is also an outstanding running back. Playing at HBCU Howard, Eden has rushed for 1,027 yards in two years as a running back.

4. Dre Kirkpatrick/Dre Kirkpatrick, Jr.

The elder Kirkpatrick starred at Alabama en route to a career of nearly a decade in the NFL. His son also chose Alabama. Both are defensive backs, so it'll probably not be a usual occurrence for one Kirkpatrick to be mistaken for the other.

5. Rodney Harrison/Christian Harrison

The elder Harrison was a standout defensive back for the NFL's New England Patriots. The younger Harrison is a reserve defender and special teams contributor at Tennessee. This is Christian's junior college football season in Knoxville.

6. Donald Driver/Cristian Driver

Give a son some credit. Pop Donald was an outstanding wide receiver, mostly with the Green Bay Packers. Son Cristian tried to make his mark on defense, but after a transfer from Penn State to Minnesota, Cristian is now taking his shot at wide receiver in 2024.

7. Antonio Gates/Antonio Gates Jr.

The renowned tight end with the San Diego Chargers has retired his spikes. But his son will play receiver at Michigan State this fall. In 2023, the younger Gates had five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown. As a sophomore, he'll most certainly receive more passes in 2024.

8. Emmitt Smith/EJ Smith

It's got to be tough being the son of possibly the greatest running back in NFL history. Emmitt was a star at Florida and with the Dallas Cowboys. EJ is getting a fresh start at Texas A&M after spending four years with Stanford. EJ has 557 yards and five touchdowns in 109 career rushing attempts, but should see more action this season.

9. Chad Pennington/Cole Pennington

A pair of Marshall QBs make this list. Chad parlayed his days with the Herd into an NFL career with the New York Jets. Cole is a sophomore who started three games in 2023. Cole passed for 695 yards last year and should see even more time in his college football career.

10. Kurt Warner/EJ Warner

The former Rams star has a son slinging the pigskin like his old man. The younger Warner has transferred to Rice after two 3,000-yard passing seasons at Temple. EJ has passed for 6,104 yards and 41 touchdowns already in his college career.

Which famous sons will you be watching on the college football gridiron this fall? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

