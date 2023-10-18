10 Fun Facts about Tennessee mascot, Smokey

The Smokey mascot has over the years become an iconic symbol that adequately represents the University of Tennessee. It is a bluetick coonhound that has inserted itself into the illustrious history of the university.

Smokey is a fixture at University of Tennessee football games, and his spirited presence on the sidelines has endeared him to fans for decades. He's known for his distinctive orange and white checkerboard coat, making him a standout figure at any game.

Let's take a look at 10 fun facts about the Smokey mascot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1, The First Smokey

The first Smokey mascot in the history of Tennessee football was nominated during halftime of a football game against Mississippi State on September 26, 1953.

The University of Tennessee Pep Club coordinated a contest to choose a coonhound as the mascot. Reverend W.C. "Bill" Brooks submitted his award-winning bluetick coonhound named "Brooks' Blue Smokey." That was how the mascot became part of Tennessee history

#2, Washcloth Ingestion

Smokey VIII notably made an appearance at the 1998 national championship victory where Tennessee defeated Florida State 23-16. However, something strange occurred in Tempe.

Handlers observed Smokey behaving unusually, and a veterinarian diagnosed that he had ingested a hotel washcloth. Nevertheless, Smokey managed to lead the team onto the field without any issues. The washcloth was successfully removed after the championship game.

#3, Smokey’s Kidnapping

Smokey II was an offspring of the Tennessee Volunteers’ first Smokey mascot. It assumed the role of the mascot in 1955 after Smokey I died and a notable event occurred that year.

During that season, Smokey II was abducted by students from the University of Kentucky who posed as members of the University of Tennessee Pep Club. Fortunately, it was safely returned to the school a few days before the game against Kentucky.

#4, Tussle with the Bear

Smokey II's time in Louisville after it was kidnapped appeared to provide him with valuable lessons on holding his own in any difficult situation at any given time.

This was put to test in the 1957 Sugar Bowl when Tennessee squared up against the Baylor Bears. During this memorable postseason football event, the hound engaged in a scuffle with Baylor's live bear mascot, and remarkably, emerged from the encounter unharmed.

#5, Attack on Alabama player

Smokey IX became the mascot in 2003 and was known for defending his stadium with zeal. A notable incident saw it draw blood from an Alabama player during warmups in 2006.

Crimson Tide receiver Mike McCoy was bitten by the dog when he accidentally fell on it during pregame warmups when he jumped out of bounds for a pass. While Alabama coach Mike Shula claimed that Smokey bit the player, Smokey's handlers outrightly denied this claim.

#6, New Smokey Bloodline

Smokey X served as the mascot for the University of Tennessee until 2021 after making its debut in 2013. He currently lives with a family located just north of Knoxville.

He marks the first mascot from a new bloodline in Tennessee as all nine dog mascots before him belonged to the same bloodline. Prior to his retirement, the University erected 10 statues of the coonhound dog to celebrate the legacy of Smokey in the history of the university.

#7, Feature on Injury List

Smokey VI experienced heat exhaustion in the extreme 140-degree temperatures during the 1991 UCLA game. This caused it to miss some games that season.

As a result, he was included in the Volunteers football injury list and updates were regularly given on him just like the teams’ until his return later in the season. Smokey VI notably appeared on the sidelines for three SEC championships during his years as the mascot.

#8, Winningest Smokey

In the decades of history of the Smokey Mascot at the University of Tennessee, Smokey VIII holds the distinction of being the most successful as it recorded the most wins.

Smokey VIII boasts a record of 91-22 (.805) during his tenure as the Volunteers mascot. His accomplishments include two SEC titles and the 1998 BCS National Championship. Without a doubt, its success-filled legacy will forever be remembered in the football program.

#9, Smokey IV Tragic Death

Following six years of service as the mascot for the Tennessee Volunteers, Smokey IV sadly passed away due to cancer in 1979. This was considered a tragic occurrence at the University.

Although Smokey IV was not the first in the line of Smokeys to pass away while in service, what made it notable was that he did not have any puppies. Consequently, this marked a break from the offspring of the original Smokey, and its nephew took over the mascot duties for the family.

#10, The Smokey Costume

In 1988, the University of Tennessee eventually put forward a more practical and recognizable mascot costume design for Smokey, closely resembling the one we see today.

Initially, it received mixed reviews from fans due to the absence of the traditional orange and white colors. However, it has since become a beloved and enduring symbol of the university over the course of time. The decision has so far proven to be a brilliant one.