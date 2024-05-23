10 highest-graded returning ACC wide receivers ft. Jake Bailey

The top ACC wide receivers will bring their share of potent offensive production to the 2024 college football season. The league will shift to accomodate four new teams and return a ton of big-play pass catchers.

Here are the top 10 returning ACC receivers (including a couple of incoming transfers who should shine):

Ten highest graded returning ACC wide receivers

SMU's Jake Bailey could be a top ACC wide receiver in 2024.

#10 Jake Bailey, SMU

The five-foot-10 Bailey will be in his sixth season of college football. He started at Rice and has spent the past two years at SMU.

He battled injuries in 2022, but was healthy last year and snagged 42 catches for 528 yards. Bailey has 142 receptions for 1,776 yards.

#9 Jalen Brown, Florida State

Brown hasn't caught a collegiate pass but is a potential ACC wide receiver star to watch.

The six-foot-one Miami product was at LSU last year, where he saw the field briefly and ended up redshirting. But Brown has a chance to be a great-breaking receiver for the Seminoles. He was highly recruited and showed game-breaking skills in the spring for FSU.

#8 Sam Brown, Miami

Brown is a talented and experienced six-foot-two transfer from Houston. He started his college career at West Virginia.

In 2023, Brown caught 62 passes for 815 yards and three scores. On most ACC teams, he would be a possible WR1. As things stand, Miami has enough offensive weapons, so he might sneak under the radar for an All-ACC type campaign.

#7 Caullin Lacy, Louisville

Lacy is an addition from South Alabama who could have elected for the NFL. In four years at South Alabama, the five-foot-10 playmaker grabbed 207 passes for 2,517 yards and 13 scores.

Last year, he snagged 91 passes for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns. Louisville will need monster production from Lacy, who could be one of the top ACC wide receivers.

#6 Malik Benson, Florida State

Benson transfers in from Alabama. A year ago, with the Tide, he saw limited snaps. He caught 13 passes for 162 yards and a score.

Benson was a massively recruited JUCO target before that season. The six-foot-one senior may be a newcomer as an ACC wide receiver, but he's ready to have a massive season for the Seminoles.

#5 Jacolby George, Miami

The six-foot George exploded last season. After catching 20 passes in his first two years combined, George snagged 57 passes for 864 yards and eight scores.

He had two games with 125+ yards and two with multiple touchdowns. If he can even halve the improvement he made from 2022 to 2023 and apply it this fall, he would be brilliant.

#4 Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech

A solid player at Norfolk State, Felton transferred to Virginia Tech ahead of last season.

The six-foot-five standout became a big playmaker on the outside for the Hokies. Felton snagged 38 passes for 667 yards and eight touchdowns. His height and ability to stretch the field make him a player to watch this fall in ACC wide receiver action.

#3 Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

A six-foot-two target who originally haled from Canada, Ayomanor had an outstanding 2023 season with Stanford.

He hauled in 62 passes for 1,013 yards and six scores. His snag on Colorado's Travis Hunter was one of the nicest catches of the 2023 season. Ayomanor is big and physical on the edge but also shifty enough to work free in the middle of the field. He's a future NFL guy.

#2 Xavier Restrepo, Miami

The five-foot-10 Restrepo took hold of the ACC wide receiver scene in 2023. After a couple of inconsistent seasons, he caught 85 passes for 1,092 yards and six scores for the Hurricanes.

Restrepo had five 100 yards games and two others as he finished with 99 and 96 yards. He's an All-American level player who would lift Miami's offense.

#1 Kevin Concepcion, NC State

A season ago, Concepcion was the ACC Rookie of the Year. He left the Wolfpack with 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 320 yards on just 41 carries and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass during the season.

Concepcion is five-foot-11 but has next level speed and elusiveness. With a full season of college football experience, the sky is the limit for him. NC State could use him inside, outside as a Wildcat quarterback and as a threat on handoffs and end-arounds. He could be an All-American in 2024.

