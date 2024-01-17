The college football landscape has witnessed significant changes since the conclusion of the 2023 season, especially in the coaching aspect. The most notable one is the legendary Nick Saban retiring after 17 years in Alabama and more than four decades in the landscape.

The end of the season has also seen many programs change their coaches. A couple of coaches, who were fired during the season, have been replaced, leading to movement of coaching talent from one program to the other.

With many getting a bigger contract, it has changed the order of the best-paid coaches in the realm. We take a look at the 10 coaches with the biggest payout in 2024.

Ten highest-paid coaches in college football

College football has become a lucrative sport over the years, which has ensured an increase in coaches’ earnings. Programs offer coaching talent lucrative contracts to keep them for the long term and avoid being lured away within and outside the landscape.

We examine in this article the ten highest-earning coaches in the world of college football. It's worth noting that the figures do not include bonuses and incentives.

#10 Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Tennessee vs Missouri

Josh Heupel arrived at Tennessee in 2021 as a replacement for the fired Jeremy Pruitt following a three-year tenure at UCF.

He transformed the program into a force once again following the disappointing 2020 season. Heupel’s good work got him rewarded with a new contract ahead of the 2023 season, earning him an annual payout of $9 million.

#9 Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs Alabama

Considering his early exposure to coaching, Lane Kiffin has garnered significant experience as a coach. That's obviously paying off in his current job at Ole Miss.

The coach has transformed the Rebels into a potential contender for the 12-team College Football Playoff. Kiffin’s contract with the program earns him $9 million annually.

#8 Matt Rhule, Nebraska

Nebraska vs Illinois

Matt Rhule returned to the world of college football in 2023 after a stint in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

The coach teamed up with Nebraska and was tasked with the responsibility of rebuilding the program. With a reputation of having a solid impact on college programs, Rhule was handed an eight-year contract which pays him $9 million annually.

#7 Ryan Day, Ohio State

Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Missouri vs Ohio State

Ryan Day became the coach of Ohio State in 2019, replacing Urban Meyer. He was previously the offensive coordinator of the program for the two preceding seasons.

With a 56-8 record after five seasons and three College Football Playoff appearances, Day has done a brilliant job in Columbus, getting rewarded with a $9.25 million annual payout.

#6 Brian Kelly, LSU

LSU vs Missouri

Brian Kelly has been one of the most respected coaches in the world of college football over the years.

Following a long tenure at Notre Dame, Kelly teamed up with LSU in 2022 in a big money deal. He signed a 10-year contract worth $95 million with the Tigers, replacing Ed Orgeron. Kelly’s annual payout at Baton Rouge is $9.5 million.

#5 Mike Norvell, Florida State

Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia vs Florida State

Mike Norvell was rewarded with a new contract following a successful 2023 college football season, where Florida State ended the regular season undefeated and won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Norvell, who took over the Seminoles in 2020, inked a new eight-year deal with the program, which will pay him $10 million annually.

#4 Lincoln Riley, USC

USC vs Notre Dame

Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma in 2021 after four successful seasons in charge of the Sooners.

His arrival at USC saw him become one of the highest-paid coaches in the landscape. The coach signed a 10-year contract worth $110 million with the Trojans in 2021. With an annual increase in salary set in his contract, Riley earns $10 million.

#3 Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan vs Washington

Kalen DeBoer was hired by Alabama to replace long-term coach Nick Saban, which has seen his payout rise significantly.

The former Washington coach was paid $4.2 million in annual salary in 2023, leading the Huskies to the national championship game. The new contract he signed with the Crimson Tide will see him earn $10 million annually.

#2 Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson vs Tennessee

Dabo Swinney has become synonymous with Clemson over the years. The coach has made the Tigers a force in the world of college football since taking over in 2008.

Under Swinney, Clemson has won two national titles and a lot of conference championships. He's earning $10.5 million annually.

#1 Kirby Smart, Georgia

2023 SEC Championship - Georgia vs Alabama

Kirby Smart's tenure at Georgia has been a successful one. The coach made the Bulldogs a force in the college football world, leading them to two national championship titles.

Smart is earning $11.25 million annually in his new contract, making him the highest paid coach in the landscape following the retirement of Saban.