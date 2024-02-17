10 hilarious EA Sports College Football 25 memes that are cracking up the internet

The EA Sports College Football 25 is set to be released this summer after overcoming a series of obstacles that attempted to block its potential launch. This will mark a return for the beloved video game that thrilled millions of college football fans after more than a decade.

A teaser was released by EA Sports on social media on Thursday, which captivated a lot of fans. This has got many college football fans talking about the video game online, despite having little information available so far. We take a look at some of the hilarious memes around the game.

Top 10 hilarious memes on EA Sports College Football 25

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1, The video game is finally back

NCAA Football halted its annual release in 2013 following legal issues regarding copyright. Fans waited for years to see it return and now, over a decade later, fans get to experience it again.

Expand Tweet

#2, The advent of transfer portal

There was nothing like the transfer portal when the last edition of the game was released in 2013. However, EA Sports College Football 25 will see players make crazy moves across programs.

Expand Tweet

#3, Teasing the Longhorns

“Horns down” has been a gesture used to tease Texas football and its fans over the years. While players can get penalized for making the gesture in-game, fans want the game to have the banter gesture.

Expand Tweet

#4, The emotion is going to get intense

The intimate love for the college football world has made many anticipate the return of the game for years. And now that it’s back, they want to be part of it in body, soul and spirit.

Expand Tweet

#5, An inclusive College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in the 2024 season and at least a Group of Five team is guaranteed qualification. Fans can’t wait to see teams from the lower conferences in the playoffs on the game.

Expand Tweet

#6, NIL coming into play

The concept of name, image and likeness has brought significant changes to the world of college sports and fans can’t wait to see how it plays out in the game, especially in terms of recruiting.

Expand Tweet

#7, Colorado poaching players

Colorado has been able to make some crazy recruiting moves since the hiring of Deion Sanders as head coach. Will the Buffaloes be dominant recruiters in the game, especially on the portal?

Expand Tweet

#8, Michigan sign-stealing scandal

Michigan was crowned college football national champion in January but it came in the midst of a sign-stealing allegation. Fans are worried that the Wolverines already have their playbook in EA Sports College Football 25.

Expand Tweet

#9, The Nostalgia that comes with the game

The return of EA Sports College Football 25 has seen many fans relive the days when the game was popular. The nostalgic feeling continues to make many anticipate the new release.

Expand Tweet

#10, A rush to get the video game

Like every other popular product, there’s always a rush to get one in the early days of its release. Fans are already anticipating something like that for the EA Sports College Football 25.

Expand Tweet