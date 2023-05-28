10 longest winning streaks in college football history: USC, Miami, Oklahoma, and more

College football is remembered by who wins the most games and wins the National Championship. But what teams have the longest winning streaks in college football history?

Just to make things clear: we are going from 1900 as the cutoff date so we are not going to include teams like the 1894-1896 University of Pennsylvania and their 34-game winning streak. We had to cut it off at some point and that felt like an impactful time to encompass so much history.

Here are the 10 longest winning streaks in college football:

#10. Alabama, 28 (1978-1980)

This streak had the final two of Bear Bryant's seven national championships for the Alabama Crimson Tide. They were upset by the Mississippi State Bulldogs 6-3 to end the streak at 28 games at the second game of the college football regular season in 1980.

#9. Oklahoma, 28 (1973-1975)

They would be a lot higher on this list if it wasn't for the 7-7 tie with USC in the second game of the 1973 season. If they won there, it would have been 37 straight wins. The program was banned from bowl games and television as well during this time for a majority of the streak.

#8. Miami, FL, 29 (1990-1993)

The Miami Hurricanes had an interesting stretch as they won the final six games of the 1990 season, including blowing out Texas in the Cotton Bowl 46-3. They won the 1991 National Championship and remained undefeated in the 1992 season. However, they lost in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day by Alabama to end the streak.

#7. Florida State, 29 (2012-2014)

This is the most recent college football team to crack this list. The Seminoles began the streak with a win in the 2012 ACC Championship over Georgia Tech. They won the final BCS national title during this stretch. The 2014 season, the program seemed weaker and remained undefeated. However, in the first College Football Playoff game, they were blown out by Oregon 59-20.

#6. Texas, 30 (1968-1971)

Ever wondered if the Wishbone offense could lead to success? That is what the Texas Longhorns ran throughout this streak. They lost this streak after an undefeated regular season with a loss in the Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame.

#5. USC, 34 (2003-2006)

This actually happened, but if you check the NCAA record books you would not see it. The reason is the fact that most of the wins were vacated after the program had NCAA violations. This went from the fifth game of the 2003 season and reached the 2006 Rose Bowl.

#4. Miami FL, 34 (2000-2003)

The 21st century had a few years under its belt before the Miami Hurricanes had their first loss. This streak did include a National Championship and two different coaches. Butch Davis began the streak before leaving the program to join the NFL and Larry Coker replaced him. The University of Miami had one of the best defensive teams ever in this stretch as well.

#3. Toledo, 35 (1969-1971)

Toledo ended the 1968 season with three consecutive losses but bounced back by going undefeated for three years. There even was a coaching change as Frank Lauterbur left after the 1970 season and assistant coach John Murphy coached the final year of this streak.

#2. Oklahoma, 47 (1953-1957)

This streak actually started in the Cotton Bowl against Texas in 1953 and lasted 47 games. The Oklahoma Sooners' streak is considered the NCAA record as the team ahead of them was not part of it.

#1. Washington, 59 (1908-1915)

It is going to be extremely difficult to see a program challenge this record with the amount of talent around the world. The Washington Football Team (no, not that one) did not lose in eight full seasons. Surprisingly, throughout this streak, they never were considered a major college football team.

Will there be a team going on this list in the upcoming few years? The Georgia Bulldogs are closest as they enter the 2023 season on a 17-game winning streak so they are the most likely at present.

