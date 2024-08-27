10 Wide Receivers to watch out for in Week 1 of college football ft. Luther Burden

College football's top wide receivers will spring into action this weekend when the 2024 season enters Week 1. While many teams are playing less than impressive competition, it'll still be interesting to see which top receivers get off to a big start.

Here are 10 receivers to watch out for in Week 1.

10 wide receivers to watch out for in Week 1 of college football

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo has a big Week 1 challenge against Florida. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#1. Luther Burden, Missouri

Burden and Mizzou get a Thursday game. As they're playing FCS Murray State, don't expect too much from Mizzou. But with the Tigers trying to prove their potential CFP bona fides, Burden will see some passes. Last season, he snagged 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine scores.

#2. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

No player in college football makes more must-see plays than McMillan. The rangy 6-foot-5 playmaker caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 scores last season. This year, he and quarterback Noah Fifita join the Big 12 and will open their season against New Mexico. Offensive fireworks will likely follow.

#3. Tez Johnson, Oregon

A season ago, Johnson had 86 grabs for 1,182 yards and 10 scores. Now armed with former UCF and Oklahoma star Dillon Gabriel, Johnson might be even better in 2024. Granted, Oregon probably won't pull out all the stops for lowly Idaho. But Johnson is always fun to watch.

#4. Tre Harris, Ole Miss

A wily veteran, the 6-foot-2 Harris is just one standout in a talented Ole Miss receiving corps. A season ago, he caught 54 passes for 985 yards and eight touchdowns. Against FCS Furman, Harris probably won't have a heavy workload. But he probably will flash his impressive skillset at some point.

#5. Ricky White, UNLV

Keeping the 6-foot-1 White out of the portal was a big win for UNLV. Last season, White snagged 88 passes for 1,483 yards and eight touchdowns. He's quietly one of the nation's top pass targets. UNLV opens its season at Houston, and it wouldn't be surprising for White to have a massive opening game.

#6. Tony Horton, Colorado State

Another Group of Five player who could shine in 2024 is Horton. He is a 6-foot-2 target who caught 96 balls for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. Colorado State opens at Texas, so if Horton wants a big stage to flash next-level talent, here it comes.

#7. Barion Brown, Kentucky

A speedster and dangerous kick return, Brown will open against Southern Miss alongside new QB Brock Vandagriff. Time to see if the slightly bulked-up 6-foot-1 Brown can make some big plays against the Golden Eagles.

#8. Kayden Prather, Maryland

Last year, as a transfer from West Virginia, Prather caught 42 passes for 666 yards and five scores. The 6-foot-3 standout should be a go-to target for Maryland this fall, and the opener with UConn will see how much bigger of a role he'll take on this year.

#9. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Can Egbuka put a disappointing 2023 behind him and return to his 2022 form? The 6-foot-1 senior had 1,151 yards that year. Potential freshman star Jeremiah Smith might get headlines, but against Akron, Egbuka will get plenty of catches.

#10. Xavier Restrepo, Miami

The retooled Miami offense will debut at Florida in Week 1. Restrepo caught 85 passes for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns last year. With Cam Ward and Damien Martinez in the offensive huddle, his production could be even better. With Florida State's loss, Miami has a chance to take a big step forward in Week 1 against the Gators. They'll likely lean heavily on Restrepo.

Which wide receivers will you be following in Week 1? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

