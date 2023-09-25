10 worst college football mascots of all time

What's a college football game without college football mascots? They enhance the atmosphere of the game and give fans a sense of belonging to the teams they support. Mascots have been a part of the college footbaall tradition for years.

Over time, we've seen several unique and intriguing mascots come to life for their teams. Some prefer real-life animals, like the Colorado Buffaloes or the Georgia Bulldogs. Other programs prefer to let their imagination run free and come up with characters from the figment of their imagination.

However, not all mascots earn the same level of limelight in the college football world. There are a few that fans believe could have been better. So, let's have a look at some of the worst college football mascots of all time.

Ranking worst college football mascots of all time

Here are the top ten in no particular orrder:

#10 Wichita State Shockers- WuSchock

The Wichita State Shockers had WuSchock as their mascot. Wichita State had a football program from as early as 1897 but discontinued being a part of college football from 1986.

While it has been decades now since the Shockers played college football, WuShock continues to live rent-free in the minds of college football fans.

Making his first appearance in 1948, this bright yellow wheat stalk certainly has an eerie facial expression. Fans sometimes called out its uncanny resemblance to former POTUS Donald Trump

#9 Stanford Cardinal- Stanford Tree

While the Cardinal may not have an official mascot for its college games, we cannot certainly disregard the Stanford Tree, which makes an appearance in college football games.

The Stanford tree is a part of Stanford's band, but this college football mascot with big eyes and red lips certainly does not garner the positive attention that it might expect.

However, do you know that the mascot's role is a very serious one at Stanford, and there's even an audition held every year to be the Stanford tree? Talk about commitment and loyalty.

#8 Arkansas Razorbacks- Tusk

Another uncanny mascot that makes it to this list is that of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Like several other teams that have a live mascot, the University of Arkansas also decided to go with one, a live Russian hog.

The current one for the Razorbacks in Tusk VI. Over the years, it has always been a male Russian hog from the same family lineage. It travels to every home game they play. This interesting choice makes it to our list of worst college football mascots of all time.

#7 South Carolina Gamecocks- Cocky

The South Carolina Gamecocks might be an underdog in the SEC conference, but their mascot is considered one of the worst in college football history.

Cocky has been a part of the scene since 1971. He's the cartoon representation of a gamecock, which is also known as a fighting rooster. However, his build and weird wide smile place him on our list of worst college football mascots.

#6 Virginia Tech Hokies- HokieBird

The Virginia Tech Hokies have HokieBird, a big purple turkey as their college football mascot.

HokieBird has a very peculiar design. A big turkey running around the field and cheering for their team is probably an acquired taste not many can resonate with.

Thus, HokieBird makes it to our list of the worst college football mascots of all time.

#5 Penn State Nittany Lions- Nittany Lion

Okay, you may ask what's so bad about having a lion as your mascot. Well, in this case, Penn State could have worked a little better in the design of their mascot, the Nittany Lion.

The name itself refers to the Nittany Mountain range that overlooks the university. While it's a cool concept, the costume isn't. A lion with small eyes and four-bearing teeth does not instill that sense of fear or commitment on the gridiron.

So maybe if they decide to redesign it, the perception about the mascot could change, but until then, Nittany Lion stays in our list.

#4 Syracuse Orange- Otto the Orange

The Syracuse football team may not be a part of the conversation when talking about great teams in college football. However, their mascot, Otto the Orange, is one of the worst college football mascots.

A big bright orange head with a big orange nose is certainly not one of the most intimidating mascots to see on the football field. Maybe having a citrus fruit as their mascot may not been the brightest move by Syracuse University.

#3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football- Cayenne

The Ragin Cajuns mascot is literally a red cayenne pepper called 'Cayenne'. The team does not have an official mascot, but Cayenne has been making appearances during their college football games.

Cayenne made its debut back in 2000, and its shirt changes according to the sport it goes to. Nevertheless, it's not a favorite among fans, making it one of the worst college football mascots.

#2 Wake Forest Demon Deacon- Demon Deacon

The Wake Forest football team has one of the most unique college football mascots. It's called the Demon Deacon, a suited character with a big black hat riding a bike onto the field.

While the concept is interesting, the execution of the costume, though, places it on our list of worst college football mascots. Demon Deacon boasts small eyes with a big nose and a double chin.

It could have been a great mascot, considering the cool name, but the mascot itself is not intimidating at all.

#1 Oklahoma State Cowboys- Pistol Pete

The Oklahoma State Cowboys mascot Pistol Pete certainly takes the cake when talking about the worst college football mascots of all time.

The mascot showcases a traditional Cowboy attire, but it's the design of the face that does not sit right with fans. Despite being their official mascot since 1923, Pistol Pete has a lot of scope for improvement.

Which other mascot in your opinion can make this list? Let us know your choices.