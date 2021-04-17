11 Richmond Spiders vs #1 James Madison Dukes Prediction & Match Preview - April 17, 2021 | FCS College Football

The James Madison Dukes haven't played a game since March 27, 2021. Their last two games have been canceled and one of those games was against the Richmond Spiders. The Dukes enter a winner-take-all game against the Spiders on Saturday.

The Richmond Spiders are in the same boat as the Dukes when it comes to not being able to play a game since March 27, 2021. Richmond will look to keep their undefeated season intact with an upset victory over James Madison. The Spiders will need to play an almost perfect game to upset the Dukes.

#11 Richmond Spiders vs #1 James Madison Dukes: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 17, 2021

Time: 2PM EST

How to watch: Flo Football, NBC Washington

#11 Richmond Spiders vs #1 James Madison Dukes: Head to Head | FCS Football

Richmond Spiders

The James Madison Dukes and Richmond Spiders are set to meet for the 38th time this Saturday.

James Madison has won the last four games against the Spiders. The Dukes currently lead the overall head-to-head series (19-18). Richmond will look to even up their head-to-head record on Saturday afternoon.

#11 Richmond Spiders vs #1 James Madison Dukes: Team News | FCS Football

#11 Richmond Spiders

The Richmond Spiders are led on offense by redshirt senior quarterback Joe Mancuso. Mancuso has thrown for 581 passing yards and six touchdowns this season. He's added 171 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 32 attempts.

The Spiders are also led on offense by their redshirt sophomore running back Aaron Dykes. Dykes has rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 37 attempts. He's also contributed to the passing game with seven receptions for 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Richmond Spiders are led on defense by redshirt senior Darius Reynolds. Reynolds has tallied up 12 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in just three games. Reynolds has been a game changer on the defensive side of football for the Spiders this season.

#1 James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes are led on offense by their two senior running backs, Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton. Agyei-Obese has rushed for 303 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 49 attempts. Hamilton ran for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries.

The Dukes are also led by their freshman and junior wide receivers Antwane Wells Jr. and Kris Thornton. Junior wide receiver Kris Thornton caught 14 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. has caught 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns this season.

James Madison receives a strong presence from their defensive line. The Dukes' defensive line has registered 35 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and five sacks this spring season. James Madison will need another big game from their defensive front should they want to remain number one in the country.

#11 Richmond Spiders vs #1 James Madison Dukes: Projected Starters | FCS Football

#11 Richmond Spiders

QB: Joe Mancuso

RB: Aaron Dykes

WR: Leroy Henley, Jasiah Williams, Isaac Brown

TE: John Fitzgerald

#1 James Madison Dukes

QB: Cole Johnson

RB: Percy Agyei-Obese, Jawon Hamilton

WR: Kris Thornton, Antwane Wells Jr., Scott Bracey

TE: Clayton Cheatham

#11 Richmond Spiders vs #1 James Madison Dukes: Prediction | FCS Football

The Richmond Spiders and James Madison Dukes are set for a winner-takes-all meeting on Saturday. James Madison is currently the number one ranked team in every FCS poll. Richmond's offense could struggle to move the football against the Dukes' front seven. James Madison Dukes should walk away with an undefeated record heading into the FCS playoffs next weekend.

Prediction: James Madison Dukes 45, Richmond Spiders 21