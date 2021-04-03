12 Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Eastern Illinois Panthers Prediction & Match Preview - April 3, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will look to continue their successful 2021 college football spring season when they take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks are ranked 12th in the country after a record of 7-2 record on the season.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois Panthers will look to play spoilers and pull off the upset at home against the Gamecocks. The Panthers are sitting outside the top 25 and have a season record of 1-4.

#12 Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Eastern Illinois Panthers How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 3, 2021.

Time: 2 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN+.

#12 Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Eastern Illinois Panthers Head to Head | FCS Football

Advertisement

Eastern Illinois Panthers

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Eastern Illinois Panthers are set to meet for the 11th time on Saturday.

Jacksonville State have a 8-2 head-to-head lead over Eastern Illinois. The Gamecocks have won six straight games against the Panthers heading into Saturday's matchup.

#12 Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Eastern Illinois Panthers Team News | FCS Football

#12 Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are led in offense by quarterback Zion Webb. He has completed 57% of his passes for 1,036 passing yards and eight touchdowns this season. Webb has also added 42 rushing attempts for 188 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Gamecocks are led by running backs Josh Samuel and Uriah West. Samuel has rushed for 547 yards and five touchdowns on 111 rushing attempts this season. West has added 512 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 100 attempts.

Jacksonville State's defense is full of talent. Nicario Harper and DJ Coleman lead the Gamecocks' defense. Harper has registered 64 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions, while Coleman has 40 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks.

Eastern Illinois Panthers

Eastern Illinois Panthers

The Eastern Illinois Panthers are led in offense by quarterback Otto Kuhns. Kuhns has completed 50.6% of his passes for 509 passing yards and five touchdowns. He has also added 86 rushing yards on 37 attempts on the ground this season.

The @EIU_Panthers football team will open its April schedule hosting Jacksonville State this Saturday at 1 p.m.



Game will be on ESPN+



Panthers play both April OVC games at O'Brien Field



🏈 Game Preview ⬇️https://t.co/bti4YRZmiL pic.twitter.com/uAs0W0GljT — Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) April 1, 2021

Advertisement

The Panthers defense is their strength. It is led by Jason Johnson, Colin Bohanek and Kaelin Drakeford. Johnson has registered 55 total tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack this spring season.

Meanwhile, Colin Bohanek posted 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks during the 2020 spring season. Kaelin Drakeford recorded 29 total tackle, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks.

If the Eastern Illinois Panthers want to pull off an upset, they'll need their three leaders in defense to have a huge game.

#12 Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Eastern Illinois Panthers Projected Starters | FCS Football

#12 Jacksonville State Gamecocks

QB: Zion Webb.

RB: Josh Samuel, Uriah West.

WR: Dave Russell, Logan McVay, Michael Pettway.

TE: Trae Barry.

Eastern Illinois Panthers

QB: Ottis Kuhns.

RB: Jordan Smith.

WR: Jay Vallie, Tyler Hamilton, DeWayne Cooks.

TE: Jay Vallie.

#12 Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Eastern Illinois Panthers Prediction | FCS Football

Jacksonville State should walk away with a big victory over the Panthers on Saturday.

Zion Webb and the high-powered offense of Jacksonville State could be too much for the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Gamecocks should continue their successful run during the college football spring season.

Prediction: Jacksonville State Gamecocks 35-7 Eastern Illinois Panthers.