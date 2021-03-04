13 Albany Great Danes vs #14 New Hampshire Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - March 5, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Albany Great Danes and New Hampshire Wildcats are set to kick off their 2021 college football spring season on Friday night. Albany is coming off a successful 2019 season with an overall record of (9-5) and a conference record of (6-2). The Great Danes had their most success at home posting a (6-1) record.

New Hampshire Wildcats are coming off a winning season in 2019, posting an overall record of (6-5) and a conference record of (5-3). The Wildcats are coming off a season where they went undefeated at home going (5-0). New Hampshire's struggles came on the road, posting a record of (1-5) when away from Wildcat Stadium.

With both teams coming off winning seasons and finally getting a chance to play football in 2021, it looks like it's going to be a great night of football.

#13 Albany Great Danes vs #14 New Hampshire Wildcats Head-to-Head

New Hampshire Wildcats

Since the 2007 season, the New Hampshire Wildcats have posted a (5-3) record against the Great Danes. The Wilcats won four straight games against the Albany Great Danes in 2007, 2013, 2014, and 2015. The Albany Great Danes won back-to-back games in 2016 and 2017.

The two teams have split their last two meetings, with Albany winning the previous one during the 2019 season. Albany can move one step closer to tying the overall head-to-head record on Friday night against the Wildcats. The Albany Great Danes will want to win their first game at Wildcat Stadium since the 2016 season.

#13 Albany Great Danes vs #14 New Hampshire Wildcats Team News

#13 Albany Great Danes

Albany Great Danes

The Albany Great Danes are being led into the 2021 spring season by their seventh-year head coach Greg Gattuso. Gattuso has the opportunity to prove that the 2019 season was not a fluke. The Great Danes head coach could be building something good in Albany.

Albany is returning starting quarterback Jeff Undercuffler for the 2021 spring season. The redshirt sophomore quarterback racked up 3,524 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2019 and led the FCS in passing yards.

The Great Danes are also returning their leading rusher from the 2019 college season. Karl Mofor ran the ball 264 times for 1,341 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019. Mofor added 319 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Albany is returning their second leading tackler. Danny Damico recorded 109 total tackles during the 2019 college season for Albany. Damico added eight tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery.

#14 New Hampshire Wildcats

New Hampshire Wildcats

The New Hampshire Wildcats are being led into his 2021 spring season by their veteran head coach Sean McDonnell. McDonnell has been the head coach at his alma mater New Hampshire for the past 21 seasons. He has posted an overall record of (155-95) and a conference record of (98-65).

Winter Blues? Don’t worry spring is coming and so is football! T-minus One Week to Kickoff. pic.twitter.com/ohG31BisGy — UNH Football (@UNH_Football) February 27, 2021

The Wildcats are bringing back their sophomore starting quarterback Max Brosmer. Brosmer had a mediocre freshman year where he threw for 1,967 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Max Brosmer is not known for his mobility but still finished with three rushing touchdowns.

New Hampshire is returning their leading tackler in defense. The Wildcats safety Evan Horn led the team with 70 total tackles during the 2019 season. Horn also led the defense in interceptions with four.

The Wildcats are also returning their second leading tackler for the 2021 spring season. Pop Bush tallied up 69 total tackles during the 2019 season. Bush also added 4.5 tackles for loss and one interception for the Wildcats.

#13 Albany Great Danes vs #14 New Hampshire Wildcats Projected Starters

#13 Albany Great Danes:

QB: Jeff Undercuffler

RB: Karl Mofor

WR: Mohamed Jabbie, Dev Holmes, Tyler Oedekoven

TE: LJ Wesneski

#14 New Hampshire Wildcats:

QB: Max Brosmer

RB: Carlos Washington Jr.

WR: Brian Espanet, C.J. Turner, Sean Coyne

TE: Jack Cavallaro

#13 Albany Great Danes vs #14 New Hampshire Wildcats Prediction

The Albany Great Danes are returning a lot of talent from the 2019 college season. Jeff Undercuffler is looking to repeat his performance from the 2019 season and lead the Great Danes back to the playoffs. With their leading passer and rusher returning, the Albany Great Danes should walk away with a huge top-25 win on Friday night.

Prediction: #13 Albany Great Danes 28, #14 New Hampshire Wildcats 14