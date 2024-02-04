$14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin shows off Peach Bowl trophy as Auburn thrashes Ole Miss 91-77 in CBB showdown

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss football team was honored at halftime during Saturday's college basketball game between the Rebels and No. 16 Auburn at the SJB Pavilion.

Kiffin led the Rebels to a historic 11-win run in the 2023 college football season, clinching the Peach Bowl in the process. Ole Miss beat No. 13 Penn State 38-25 in their Chick-fil-A Peach Cowl game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kiffin, who is worth around $14 million, flaunted his team's Peach Bowl trophy in halftime. The football coach took center stage at the arena while hoisting the trophy and was greeted by a round of applause.

The Rebels basketball team was leading the game 44-35 at halftime when Kiffin's football team was being lauded. It appeared as if Chris Beard's team was on course to get their 19th win of the season.

However, a poor second half allowed the Tigers to mount a comeback, resulting in a 91-77 blowout defeat for the Rebels. It was the school's first home loss of the season and fourth in total.

Allen Flanigan led the Rebels' scoring with 20 points. He was assisted by Matthew Murrell (18), Moussa Cisse (12), and Jaemyn Brakefield (15), but Ole Miss was unable to hold off Auburn.

Ole Miss will travel to square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks (19-3) next. The matchup will take place at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night.

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss eyeing a College Football Playoff berth next season?

Ole Miss Rebels, HC Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels seem to have assembled a strong core to challenge for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff this year.

The Rebels have made several key recruits for the 2024 season, including Walter Nolen (No. 1 defensive lineman), Princely Umanmielen (No. 1 defensive end), Diego Pounds (No. 2 offensive tackle), Juice Wells (No. 3 wideout), Key Lawrence (No. 8 safety) and Trey Amos (No. 11 cornerback).

Now, it remains to be seen whether Kiffin can turn Ole Miss into a contender for the national championship title.

