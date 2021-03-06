15 Illinois State Redbirds vs #3 Northern Iowa Panthers Prediction & Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | FCS College Football

The 15th-ranked Illinois State Redbirds lost a tough home opener to South Dakota in their first game of the springing season.

The Illinois State Redbirds now have another tough task in their second spring game when they travel to Northern Iowa on Saturday. They will play three ranked opponents heading to North Dakota State after this weekend.

Meanwhile, the third-ranked Northern Iowa Panthers are playing their third game of the 2021 spring season. The Panthers dropped their first game against the fifth-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Northern Iowa Panthers, however, bounced back after their Week 1 loss and shut out Youngstown State in their next outing.

Illinois State Redbirds and Northern Iowa Panthers are now set for a top-15 matchup this weekend that could have massive playoff implications.

#15 Illinois State Redbirds vs #3 Northern Iowa Panthers Head-to-Head | FCS Football

Northern Iowa Panthers

The Illinois State Redbirds and Northern Iowa Panthers are set for their 36th meeting. The Panthers currently own the head-to-head record lead (22-13), with Northern Iowa winning their last two meetings against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The first meeting between Illinois State Redbirds and Northern Iowa Panthers dates back to the 1972 season when the Redbirds defeated the Panthers 24-14.

Northern Iowa Panthers have had great success against the Illinois State Redbirds at the UNI-Dome, posting a 13-4 record at home. In the early 1990s, Northern Iowa Panthers won five straight meetings against Illinois State Redbirds, which is the longest win streak by either team in their head-to-head series.

#15 Illinois State Redbirds vs #3 Northern Iowa Panthers Team News | FCS Football

#15 Illinois State Redbirds

Illinois State Redbirds

The Illinois State Redbirds are led by their head coach Brock Spack. Spack has put together a successful run, producing an overall record of 84-50.

Illinois State's offense has been led by their quarterback Bryce Jefferson who passed for 280 passing yards and one touchdown in Week 1; Jefferson added 12 carries for 88 rushing yards. The sophomore quarterback is looking to have another successful start against the third-ranked Northern Iowa.

Bryce Jefferson has found a reliable target in junior wide receiver Austin Nagel. Nagel caught five passes for 132 receiving yards while averaging 26.4 yards per reception against the South Dakota defense.

The Redbirds are coming off a tough showing on the defensive side of the football. South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. They also gave up 123 rushing yards and one touchdown on 38 attempts against South Dakota.

#3 Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers

The Northern Iowa Panthers are being led by their veteran head coach Mark Farley.

The Panthers have won at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference seven times during Farley's 19 years as the head coach. He has led the Panthers to the FCS playoffs five times in the last six years.

Panthers. Redbirds. Tomorrow.



See you at the Dome at 4. #UNIFight pic.twitter.com/OMusoWqPsz — UNI Football (@UNIFootball) March 6, 2021

The Panthers offense is led by sophomore quarterback Will McElvain. McElvain has completed 57% of his passes for 343 yards, one touchdown and one interception in two games this spring season. He has also added 14 carries for 38 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Will McElvain has built great chemistry with the Panthers wide receiver Quan Hampton, who has caught 12 passes for 139 receiving yards. Another Northern Iowa wide receiver that is having a great season is Tysen Kershaw, who has recorded a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Spencer Cuvelier leads the Panthers in tackling from his linebacker position, registering 20 tackles this spring season. Khristian Boyd leads the Northern Iowa Panthers in sacks with two. The Panthers defense has only given up 24 points this season.

#15 Illinois State Redbirds vs #3 Northern Iowa Panthers Projected Starters | FCS Football

#15 Illinois State Redbirds

QB: Bryce Jefferson

RB: Pha'leak Brown

WR: Austin Nagel, Taylor Grimes, Andrew Edgar

TE: Tanner Taula.

#3 Northern Iowa Panthers

QB: Will McElvain

RB: Tyler Hoosman

WR: Quan Hampton, Deion McShane, Tysen Kershaw

TE: Dante Vandenberg.

#15 Illinois State Redbirds vs #3 Northern Iowa Panthers Prediction | FCS Football

Saturday's game between Northern Iowa and Illinois State has the potential to come down to the final possession. For that to happen, though, Illinois State will have to play a perfect game. The Northern Iowa defense could also have a key role to play.

If the Northern Iowa Panthers defense can put Bryce Jefferson in difficult situations and force him to make mistakes, they could walk away with a big victory.

The Northern Iowa Panthers defense could run a spy on almost every play. Their main goal would be to make Bryce Jefferson throw the football. The Northern Iowa Panthers could force Jefferson to throw the ball, which could lead to mistakes.

Prediction: Northern Iowa Panthers 24:10 Illinois State Redbirds.