After winning the 2023 national championship, Michigan Wolverines football faces significant turnover in both players and coaching staff. Despite coach Jim Harbaugh's move to lead the Los Angeles Chargers, the team remains determined to secure back-to-back titles.

The Wolverines have actively recruited high school prospects for the 2024 college football season to maintain their winning tradition. Michigan finished No. 16 in the 247 class rankings.

Let's look at some of the top recruits for the upcoming season who are expected to dazzle Michigan fans.

2 high school recruits Michigan landed for 2024 college football season

#1, Brady Prieskorn

Hailing from Adams High School in Rochester, Michigan, Prieskorn (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) captivated audiences with his ability to excel both as a tight end and as a defensive force. He seamlessly transitioned between roles with the blessing of incredible agility and the hands of a wide receiver.

Prieskorn, a four-star prospect, was ranked as the No. 14 tight end prospect and No. 226 prospect in the nation by 247 and landed at No. 77 in the ESPN 300.

Prieskorn led Adams to a 6-4 record in the 2023 season. He had 33 catches for 665 yards and eight touchdowns and proved equally formidable on defense, amassing 14 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss, and three pass breakups as a defensive end.

Prieskorn concluded his high school career with 77 catches for 1,629 yards and 24 touchdown receptions, along with 92 tackles and 27 tackles for a loss.

Prieskorn enrolled at Michigan in January, choosing the Wolverines over Miami, Penn State, Ole Miss, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and others.

#2, Jacob Oden

Jacob Oden, a four-star safety from Harper Woods, Michigan, is set to bring his talents to the University of Michigan. According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Oden ranks as the No. 291 overall prospect and the 25th safety in the nation.

Oden (6-1, 188) played a key role in securing the team's first MHSAA Division IV title during his senior year. He had 56 total tackles, including six for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, 14 pass breakups and one fumble recovery. He also played wide receiver. He earned All-American honors and a spot in the U.S. Army Bowl along the way.

Oden received offers from Notre Dame, Michigan State, Penn State and others.

Oden also participated in track and field, running sprints and relays and competing in long jump and high jump.