2 key Georgia players rumored to miss Orange Bowl showdown against Florida State as injury-riddled Bulldogs look for alternate options

Ever since the Selection Day debacle which revealed Florida State will be playing in the Orange Bowl instead of the College Football Playoff, multiple Florida State players have opted out of the game, entering the transfer portal while others have declared for the NFL draft.

However, alongside Florida State, Georgia has also lost several players to injuries and the transfer portal. While edge rush Marvin Jones Jr., linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Xavier Sorey Jr. and cornerback Nyland Green will be some of the important rotation players to miss the Orange Bowl, two starters' status is still unclear.

Which key players for Georgia could miss the Orange Bowl?

The two starters in question are TE Brock Bowers, and OT Amarius Mims. Both featured in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, however their status for the Orange Bowl is in question because of lingering injuries.

Now, according to reports, Bowers, and Mims were both missing from the Georgia squad that arrived in Miami on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Both players were missing from the group of players leaving the team plane, after an injury-riddled 2023 regular season.

Bowers put up 53 receiving yards, on five catches for Georgia in the SEC Championship game, but was seen limping multiple times, during the game with a lingering ankle injury that he suffered against Vanderbilt, ultimately requiring surgery.

Georgia HC Kirby Smart's comments on Bowers and Mims

While Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talked to the press after arriving in Miami, the reigning two-time national champion refused to clear up the situation regarding the injuries as well as the opt-outs ahead of the Rose Bowl:

“Right now we’ve got our guys that are healthy playing,” Smart said. “Guys that are completely healthy cleared to play, they’ve all said they’re going to play.”

Kirby Smart also talked about Brock Bowers specifically:

“That’s up to Brock. Brock’s been with us the whole time and he’s been doing all the things he’s got to do,” Smart said. “It’s more important though that he’s 100%. The guy probably played earlier than he should have, came out there and competed his butt off. He’s done everything he can for Georgia. He’s not 100% so it makes it a little harder to do.”

Backup tight end Oscar Delp will look to fill in for Bowers, and the sophomore has fared well enough for Georgia, putting up 253 yards and three touchdowns on 21 catches. Meanwhile, Xavier Truss will be next in line to start at OT if Amarius Mims does not play.

Besides the Orange Bowl, both players are expected to be Day 1 picks in the NFL Draft.

The Orange Bowl showdown kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN.

