20 South Dakota Coyotes vs #4 North Dakota Fighting Hawks Prediction and Match Preview - March 4, 2021 | FCS College Football

The 20th ranked South Dakota Coyotes and the 4th ranked North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to battle for the Dakotas on Thursday night. The South Dakota Coyotes are coming off a big win against the seventh-ranked Illinois State Redbirds. The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are coming off a huge win against FCS powerhouse and third-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

We are two weeks into the spring college football season and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks have knocked off two ranked opponents. During the first week of the season, North Dakota welcomed the 24th ranked Southern Illinois Salukis. The Fighting Hawks walked away with a 44-21 win over Southern Illinois.

South Dakota has not had the luxury of playing two games this spring season. Their first game of the spring season against the Western Illinois Leathernecks was postponed. The Coyotes bounced back after their postponed game by defeating the Illinois State Redbirds.

Thursday night will be a huge game that will have major implications on the FCS playoffs at the end of the 2021 spring season.

#20 South Dakota Coyotes vs #4 North Dakota Fighting Hawks Head-to-Head | FCS Football

North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Since the 2003 college football season, the South Dakota Coyotes and North Dakota Fighting Hawks have met eleven times. The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are in control of their head-to-head meetings with the Coyotes. North Dakota has won eight of its last eleven meetings with the Coyotes.

The last meeting between the South Dakota Coyotes and North Dakota Fighting Hawks was back in 2017. During the 2017 college football season, the Fighting Hawks traveled to South Dakota to meet the Coyotes. The Coyotes ran over the Fighting Hawks 45-7.

#20 South Dakota Coyotes vs #4 North Dakota Fighting Hawks Team News | FCS Football

#20 South Dakota Coyotes

South Dakota Coyotes

The South Dakota Coyotes are being led by their defense heading into their meeting with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Coyotes defense forced seven turnovers in their upset win over Illinois State. South Dakota's defense forced four interceptions and three fumble recoveries against the Redbirds.

South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp completed 20 of his 35 passes for 221 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Camp's top target was wide receiver Carter Bell. Bell recorded four receptions for 64 receiving yards and one touchdown.

South Dakota forced seven turnovers and Carson Camp and the Coyote offense cashed them in for a 27-20 season-opening win at No. 7 Illinois State Saturday in Normal.https://t.co/SzYrh55BlL#WeAreSouthDakota | #GoYotes 🐾 pic.twitter.com/l4ZO8xe27K — #20 South Dakota Football (@SDCoyotesFB) February 27, 2021

The Coyotes defense is led by freshman defensive back Myles Harden. Harden intercepted two passes against Illinois State. South Dakota's secondary is full of ball hawks that have a nose for football. They will need their secondary to step up again on Thursday night.

#4 North Dakota Fighting Hawks

North Dakota Fighting Hawks HC Bubba Schweigert

The fourth-ranked North Dakota Fighting Hawks are being led into their top 25 battle by their head coach Bubba Schaweigert. The Fighting Hawks are coming off two monumental wins over two tough ranked opponents. Schweigert's experience has helped the North Dakota Fighting Hawks knock off Southern Illinois and South Dakota State.

North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster completed 20 of his 32 passes that he attempted against the Jackrabbits. Schuster threw for 184 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. Tommy Schuster was only able to rush for seven yards on three attempts.

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks were led by their running back Otis Weah. Weah rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 17 attempts. The Fighting Hawks running back only recorded one reception for four yards.

#20 South Dakota Coyotes vs #4 North Dakota Fighting Hawks Projected Starters | FCS Football

#20 South Dakota Coyotes:

QB: Camp Carson

RB: Kai Henry

WR: Carter Bell, Jaevon McQuitty, Caleb Vander Esch

TE: Austin Goehring

#4 North Dakota Fighting Hawks:

QB: Tommy Schuster

RB: Otis Weah

WR: Garett Maag, Marcus Preston, Jake Richter

TE: Derek Paulson

#20 South Dakota Coyotes vs #4 North Dakota Fighting Hawks Prediction | FCS Football

The South Dakota Coyotes defense will have its hands full with North Dakota on Thursday. Coming off a successful game against Illinois State, it looks like the Coyotes defense is ready for the task at hand. North Dakota's defense also has a big task in stopping South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp.

This may be one of the biggest games of the college football spring season. Both South Dakota and North Dakota need this win on their resume when it comes to the playoffs. The South Dakota Coyotes will be led to victory by their defense that forced seven turnovers a week ago.

Prediction: South Dakota Coyotes 24, North Dakota Fighting Hawks 17