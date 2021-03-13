20 Wofford Terriers vs Samford Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | FCS College Football

The 20th-ranked Wofford Terriers take on the Samford Bulldogs in their next game of the spring season. Both teams are coming off losses in their previous outings.

The Wofford Terriers started their 2021 spring campaign with a 31-14 victory over Mercer University. In their next game, the Wofford Terriers endured a 13-14 defeat against Chattanooga, though. They were supposed to take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in Week 3, but that game got postponed.

Meanwhile, the Samford Bulldogs opened their spring season against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, a game they lost 24-17. The Bulldogs bounced back against Western Carolina in Week 2 with a 55-27 victory. However, they endured a loss in Week 3, going down 37-44 to the Furman Paladins in overtime.

#20 Wofford Terriers vs Samford Bulldogs Head to Head | FCS Football

The 20th-ranked Wofford Terriers have not had much success against the Samford Bulldogs, losing their last five meetings on two possessions.

Wofford Terriers and Samford Bulldogs will meet for the 13th time on Saturday. The Samford Bulldogs have a 9-4 head-to-head lead over the Terriers. Wofford Terriers have not faired well on the road against the Samford Bulldogs, either, losing three of seven games.

#20 Wofford Terriers vs Samford Bulldogs Team News | FCS Football

The Wofford Terriers are led by their third-year head coach Josh Conklin. He has led the Terriers to back-to-back Southern Conference Championships and the FCS playoffs. Before arriving at Wofford, Josh Conklin coached at Florida International, Tennessee, The Citadel and South Dakota State.

The Wofford Terriers are led in offense by their two running backs, Irving Mulligan and Ryan Lovelace.

Redshirt freshman running back Mulligan has rushed for 130 rushing yards and one touchdown on 21 carries this campaign. Meanwhile, senior running back Lovelace has rushed for 111 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 carries this spring season.

The Wofford Terriers defense is led by their two senior linebackers, John Beckley and Joe Beckett. Beckley has registered 13 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery, while Beckett has tallied 11 total tackles and three hits on the quarterback this campaign.

The Samford Bulldogs have been led by their head coach Chris Hatcher since 2014. In the 20 years that Chris Hatcher has been a head coach in college football, he owns a 153-83 win-loss record.

The Samford Bulldogs are led in offense by their graduate transfer quarterback Liam Welch.

In three games this spring season, Welch has completed 73% of his passes for 564 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He has also registered 131 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 28 attempts.

Samford Bulldogs are led in tackling by their safety, Ty Herring, who has registered 31 total tackles.

The Bulldogs are full of young talent in the defensive side of the football. One of them is freshman linebacker Noah Martin, who has registered 20 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

#20 Wofford Terriers vs Samford Bulldogs Projected Starters | FCS Football

QB: Jimmy Weirick.

RB: Irvin Mulligan.

WR: D'mauriae VanCleave, KeiAndre Sanders, TJ Luther.

TE: Garrison Moore.

QB: Liam Welch.

RB: Jay Stanton.

WR: AJ Toney, Ty King, Montrell Washington.

TE: Michael Vice.

#20 Wofford Terriers vs Samford Bulldogs Prediction

| FCS Football

The 20th-ranked Wofford Terriers will be on upset alert against the Samford Bulldogs, who are talented and favored to win this football match. The Bulldogs could lean on their rushing attack to beat the Wofford Terriers on Saturday.

Predictions: Samford Bulldogs 35:28 #20 Wofford Terriers.