Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy. Alongside him, the other finalists were Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.

The Crimson Tide signal-caller won by far and away, with 2311 votes. Second came Aidan Hutchinson, who recorded 954 votes, and third was Kenny Pickett, who had 631 votes. That year, Bryce Young threw for 4872 yards, with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 366 passes out of 547 attempts, for a completion percentage of 67%.

All four 2021 Heisman finalists became established NFL starters, so let's see how their careers went.

2021 Heisman finalists: Where are they now?

#1 Bryce Young

Young became the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. He joined the Carolina Panthers, and it's their starter in the 2023 season, having thrown for 2055 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions through 11 games. The Panthers aren't doing great, with a record 1-11.

In 2022, after his Heisman year, Young started again for the Crimson Tide in a season that came down in flames when they lost a game on the road to the Tennessee Volunteers. Alabama didn't make the SEC championship or the playoffs that year. Young only received Second Team All-SEC honors that year.

#2 Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions selected Hutchinson as the second overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft. The Pro Football Writers Association selected him as the 2022 Rookie of the Year. The Lions have him on a $35.7 million fully guaranteed four-year contract.

Hutchinson won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award this season after an impressive performance in Week 3. In the 20-6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, he recorded four tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a recovery.

#3 Kenny Pickett

Pickett was the lowest-drafted player on this list, being the 20th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft. He stuck to the same area where he played college football at Pitt, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. The QB has been their starter for two seasons, leading them to a 9-8 record in 2022, and currently has them at 7-5 in the 2023 season.

Over two seasons, he has thrown for 4,474 yards, with 13 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He has also recorded 291 rushing yards, with four rushing touchdowns.

#4 CJ Stroud

Stroud was the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft. The two-time Heisman nominee is one of the favorites to win this year's NFL MVP award and is almost a lock on the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Currently, the quarterback has the Houston Texans at 7-5, having thrown for 3540 yards with 20 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He also has 143 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Stroud has set numerous NFL and franchise records, like most passing attempts without an interception to start an NFL career with 192 and the most passing yards in a rookie season by a Texans signal-caller.