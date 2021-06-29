2021-2022 CFB Big Ten East preview: Key players, schedule, predictions 

2021-2022 Big Ten East preview

It's hard not to mention the Big Ten conference when talking about competitive conferences in college football. The Big Ten is broken into two divisions: an East and West division. Winners of both divisions meet in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium to determine the conference championship winner.

The Big Ten East is arguably one of the toughest divisions in college football. There's an argument to be made that five out of the seven teams in the Big Ten East can go toe-to-toe with any outfit in the country.

Ruling the Big Ten is Ohio State, which has won four straight Big Ten championships. The Buckeyes have made six appearances in the Big Ten championship game since 2011.

Seven teams round out the Big Ten East.

Big Ten East

Ohio State Buckeyes

Indiana Hoosiers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Maryland Terrapins

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State may be the favorite to win the Big Ten in 2021, but it's not going to be smooth sailing for the Buckeyes. Indiana, Penn State and Michigan are the biggest threats to Ohio winning its fifth straight Big Ten championship.

The Michigan Wolverines have won the most Big Ten championships with 42 championships. That said, they haven't won a Big Ten championship since 2004 and haven't won the conference outright since 2003.

Indiana has only won the Big Ten conference championship twice in the history of its program. The last time Indiana won the Big Ten outright was the 1945 season. They won a share of the championship in 1967.

Congratulations to #IUFB’s @CoachAllenIU for being named the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year.



He joins Bill Mallory (1986 and 1987) as the only Indiana head coaches to earn #B1G Coach of the Year honors. pic.twitter.com/vhKhxONSvf — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 17, 2020

The Penn State Nittany Lions have had the most success outside of Ohio State, winning the Big Ten championship in 2016. Before Penn State, Michigan State won the Big Ten championship in 2013 and 2015.

Only three Big Ten East teams have won the championship, but the West division has only seen three teams make the championship game: Wisconsin, Iowa, and Northwestern.

Wisconsin is the only team from the West to win the championship.

With fans permitted to be in attendance this season, college football is heading back to normalcy, just like the NFL.

Penn State will bring back the "white-out" for their big night games. Michigan and Ohio State will reignite their historic rivalry. College football is back, and the Big Ten East is ready to put on a show.

Here's a look at the Big Ten East conference preview.

