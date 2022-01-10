Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide prediction, odds, and picks - College Football Playoff National Championship 2022

Death, taxes, and the SEC making a case for college football's national championship.

The 2021-22 college football season comes to an end on Monday night, with an SEC team guaranteed to hoist the trophy for the fifth time in the eight-year history of the College Football Playoff. Staged at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the game will serve as a rematch of the 2018 championship, a 26-23 Alabama win in overtime. While the Crimson Tide has taken home three of the first seven College Football Playoff title games, they're seeking their first pair of consecutive championships since the 2011-12 seasons.

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 7-1 SEC) is coming off a 27-6 win over Cincinnati in the CFP semifinal tilt against No. 4 Cincinnati in Arlington's Cotton Bowl Classic. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for a career-best 204 yards in the win, part of a 301-yard effort for the Alabama run game as a whole. The Bearcats were held to only 13 first downs and 218 total yards in defeat by the Alabama defense, which also earned six sacks of Desmond Ridder.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Georgia (13-1, 8-1 SEC) is coming off an equally one-sided contest in the College Football Playoff's Orange Bowl semifinal, topping second-ranked Michigan in a 34-11 final. Stetson Barrett threw three touchdowns to three different targets, with running back James Cook earning 112 on a quartet of receptions. Another standout defensive performance defined the evening, as the Bulldogs forced three turnovers and took down Michigan quarterbacks four times.

Alabama Rydeouts 🥋 @MarvinBama16



#RollTide I’ve really been impressed with Jordan Battle and Brain Branch down the stretch. Those guys have been ballin!!! Love how our defense been attacking the QB!!! I’ve really been impressed with Jordan Battle and Brain Branch down the stretch. Those guys have been ballin!!! Love how our defense been attacking the QB!!! 🔨#RollTide 🐘🔥 https://t.co/jeUOrXxj4X

College Football National Championship Details

Fixture: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Date and Time: Monday, January 10, 2022 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

College Football National Championship Betting Odds

Spreads (per Caesars Sportsbook)

Alabama: +2.5 (-110)

Georgia: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline (per Caesars Sportsbook)

Alabama: +115

Georgia: -135

Totals (per Caesars Sportsbook)

Browns: o52.0 (-110)

Steelers: u52.0 (-110)

College Football National Championship Game Picks

Georgia has the most dominant defense in the nation, pitching three shutouts and allowing less than 10 points a game. However, Alabama broke through for 536 yards in a 41-24 victory in December's conference title game in Atlanta, highlight by 421 through the air by Heisman winner Bryce Young. Alabama also forced two turnovers on defense, making sure that Georgia's second half comeback didn't get any closer than two touchdowns. Georgia might have to get an even faster start this time around: they found out the hard way that an early 10-0 lead in the early stages of the first half wasn't enough to stave off the Crimson Tide.

College Football National Championship Key Injuries

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart remarked this week that his Bulldogs were as healthy as they've been in "a long time". The team has missed the services of West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith (knee), who has partaken in only one game this season, but underclassmen breakouts have helped soothe the blow.

Alabama is a bit more depleted, as they'll be without top cornerback Josh Jobe (foot) while Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) is listed as questionable. The biggest injury of all comes in the form of receiver John Metchie III (knee), who was injured during the SEC title game. It caused Alabama to rely further on its run game, though that worked to the tune of a 301-yard outing against Cincinnati last weekend.

Both teams have, fortunately, avoided any COVID-19 issues since arriving in Indianapolis.

Alex @dbs408 Bryce Young connects with Ja'Corey Brooks for a Touchdown!!!! Bryce Young connects with Ja'Corey Brooks for a Touchdown!!!! https://t.co/Oxu3UrNtS5

Alabama vs. Georgia Head-to-Head

This will be the 72nd all-time meeting between Georgia and Alabama, with the latter leading the conference matchup 42-25-4 thanks in part to wins in the last seven meetings. Four of those recent wins have come in the postseason, including three get-togethers in the SEC title game.

College Football National Championship Prediction

The College Football Playoffs' eighth National Championship should, at the very least, be competitive: despite the apparently one-sided score, Georgia kept pace with the mighty Crimson Tide and even owned a two-possession lead they took into the second quarter. Alabama's injuries to primary talent should also ensure that things stay relatively close.

However, the Alabama factor is simply to large to ignore. The Crimson Tide have kept rolling and even managed to master the crackdown of Georgia defense in the Bulldogs' relative backyard. It's downright shocking, in fact, that Alabama is getting points after the way they handled their business in Atlanta. But, hey, it's been a long year. We could all use a break.

Also Read Article Continues below

Alabama 37, Georgia 28

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar