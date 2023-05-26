With the 2023-24 college football season just a few months away, we will be predicting the four teams that could be competing for the 2024 CFP National Championship. The 2023-24 season will be the last with the four-team playoff format before moving to a 12-team bracket starting in the 2024-25 college football season.

Playoff Seeding: (1-4)

#1: Georgia Bulldogs (13-0)

Coming off the most dominating CFP National Championship win in the playoff's young history, going back-to-back; the Bulldogs will look to make a third straight run to win the national championship. Georgia had some key losses after this season, including quarterback Stetson Bennett IV on offense and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. With 13 returning starters and strong veteran talent, such as tight end Brock Bowers and pass rusher Marvin Jones Jr., the Bulldogs are set up for a great 2023-24 season.

#2: Ohio State Buckeyes (13-0)

At the number two spot is the team that took the national champion Georgia Bulldogs down to the wire in the CFP Semifinal game, just coming up short. The Buckeyes are without quarterback C.J. Stroud this season and lost talent up front in tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones. The Buckeyes return ultra-talented receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and versatile defensive starters J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer. Ohio State's electric offense and a young defense with huge potential will lead them back to the College Football Playoff for the second straight season.

#3: USC Trojans (12-1)

The Trojans were an impressive young team last year, finishing 11-3, with two of their three losses coming to Utah. Led by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley's squad will look to make their run at the College Football Playoff and the national championship. USC made noise in the transfer portal, landing Georgia transfer defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who will replace receiver Jordan Addison with returner Mario Williams, and highly touted Zachariah Branch to round out an incredible roster. Caleb Williams and the company look to 2023 to claim their spot in the top four.

#4: Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

It's hard to imagine an 11-2 season and the fifth spot in the entire country as a disappointment, but Tuscaloosa is 'Title Town' for a reason. Nick Saban and his squad will look to bounce back and make their return to the College Football Playoff in 2023. The Tide are returning vital defensive players in pass rusher Dallas Turner, who will look to fill the shoes of Will Anderson Jr., and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstrey, as well as a strong running back group that features veterans Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. Alabama is looking for another playoff appearance to give themselves a chance at another national championship.

Just Out: (5-6)

#5: Michigan Wolverines (11-1)

The reigning Big Ten Champs had yet another disappointing playoff exit, favored in the loss to TCU in the CFP Semifinal, following an impressive 13-0 season. Michigan will have some roles to fill in 2023, losing a conference-leading nine players in the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite this, Michigan returned star running back Blake Corum and will pair him with impressive junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy. He will surely look to attempt another run to the College Football Playoff.

#6: Florida State Seminoles (11-2)

The Seminoles have been on fire in the transfer portal, landing impact players like receiver Keon Coleman from Michigan State and tight end Jaheim Bell from South Carolina. Florida State is coming off a 10-win season for the first time since 2016 and will have big expectations in 2023. Veteran quarterback, Jordan Travis' return, is massive for FSU in 2023, and he will look to lead a great Seminoles roster to their first playoff appearance.

