The 2023 Big 12 football season is set to be intriguing with the addition of new members BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights. The conference's expansion is expected to shake things up and add an exciting dynamic to the competition.

With one of the conference's teams having made it to the national championship game last year, the upcoming season holds a lot of promise.

Before making predictions for the 2023 Big 12 football season, there are a few key factors to consider.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is the best quarterback in the Big 12 this season?

There have been a lot of impactful quarterbacks getting drafted into the NFL from the Big 12 last year like Max Duggan. The top tier of quarterbacks that should have a strong season is Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel and Texas' Quinn Ewers. In the next tier will be Kansas State's Will Howard and potentially Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders.

What are some marquee matchups this season for the Big 12?

One of the biggest matchups that should be highlighted is a rematch of last season's Big 12 Conference Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats. That game is slated for October 21 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Another incredible matchup is going to be the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners for the final time in the Big 12. Both teams are leaving the conference after the season and joining the Southeastern Conference in 2024.

2023 Big 12 football predictions: Will any team make the College Football Playoff?

The Big 12 was able to secure one spot in last year's College Football Playoff. It remains to be seen if the conference can secure a spot again this season. The TCU Horned Frogs, despite losing their quarterback, have a strong team with several key players returning, giving them a chance to compete for a spot in the playoff.

However, it is likely that the conference champion will be the sole representative from the Big 12 in the College Football Playoff

The team that can really make an impact in the 2023 Big 12 football predictions is the Texas Longhorns. With a full season of Quinn Ewers under center and his second season in Steve Sarkisian's offense, he should be even better. They have some tough matchups on the schedule but they should make the Big 12 Championship Game and be within the top four in the nation.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!