2023 Heisman Trophy finalists: Unveiling the Four Standout Candidates for College Football's Most Prestigious Award

The Heisman trophy finalists are locked in as the 2023 college football season stands at its climax. Many players have impressed this year, but only four can make the final list, and each finalist has been pivotal for his team in the journey so far.

So who all made the 2023 Heisman trophy finalists list? Who will win the prestigious award this year and write their names in the history books of college football? Here is all we know about the four standout candidates for college football’s most prestigious award.

Heisman Trophy finalists 2023

#1 Jayden Daniels (QB, LSU Tigers)

Jayden Daniels has impressed a lot this season with the LSU Tigers, even if he couldn't lead the team to the playoffs. The senior quarterback has some outstanding stats that cement his candidature as a Heisman trophy finalist.

He has thrown for an impressive 3,812 passing yards and threw a mind-boggling 40 passing touchdowns for the Tigers in the 2023 season. He has thrown an interception on just four occasions.

The Tigers finished the season with a 9-3 overall record and missed the cut for the playoffs. Daniels and his team will be next seen in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers to end their season.

#2 Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR, Ohio State Buckeyes)

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the only non-quarterback on the 2023 Heisman trophy finalists list. The Ohio State Buckeyes WR was also a part of the Biletnikoff Award finalists, an honor for the best wideout of the year in college football.

Harrison Jr. has 1,211 receiving yards this season in 67 total receptions. He has caught 14 touchdown passes and has averaged 18.1 yards per catch for the Buckeyes. He will next feature in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl classic against the Missouri Tigers to end the Ohio State season.

#3 Bo Nix (QB, Oregon Ducks)

The Oregon Ducks were impressive throughout the regular season and made it to the Pac-12 championship game. The major credit for that run boils down to their quarterback Bo Nix. His college football playoffs hopes came to an end with a defeat to the Washington Huskies but that put him up for the Heisman conversation.

Nix threw an impressive 4,145 passing yards with the Ducks offense this season and threw 40 passing touchdowns. His ball protection was top notch with the QB throwing just three picks.

#4 Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Washington Huskies)

Michael Penix Jr. is the only player among the 2023 Heisman trophy finalists who is still in contention for the National championship title.

The Washington Huskies have made it to the college football playoffs after an unbeaten season that got them the Pac-12 championship title. Will that work in his favor as far as the Heisman honor is concerned?

Penix has thrown 4,218 passing yards for the Huskies, resulting in 33 passing touchdowns. But interceptions might have been a concern as the QB ended up throwing nine picks.

Who will win the Heisman Trophy 2023?

All four Heisman trophy finalists have their unique contention for the honor and the world will know the winner on December 10. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the only non-QB on the list while all the QBs have impressive numbers.

Michael Penix Jr. can go on to become a national champion, with his team still in contention. So it is difficult to really pin down on the winner before the big day.