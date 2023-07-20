The 2023 Pac-12 Media Day schedule has been updated and released. The Pac-12 event will take place on Friday, July 21 in Resorts World Las Vegas, Nevada with all 12 teams available.

All 12 programs will be represented on Friday so let's dive into the schedule for every team during the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day.

2023 Pac-12 Media Day schedule first team: Utah Utes

The Pac-12 Champion Utah Utes will be the first team to address the media. Head coach Kyle Whittingham will talk to the assembled media with quarterback Cameron Rising and safety Cole Bishop. They will begin at 8:45 AM PT.

USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have lofty expectations for 2023 and will be addressing the media at 9:20 AM PT. Head coach Lincoln Riley will make his opening remarks and answer questions before quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Mason Cobb.

Stanford Cardinal

The Stanford Cardinal is expected to start at 9:55 AM PT. They will begin with head coach Troy Taylor followed by wide receiver John Humphreys and linebacker Tristan Sinclair.

Arizona Wildcats

The Wildcats are scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM with head coach Jedd Fisch. The two players accompanying him will be quarterback Jayden de Laura and cornerback Treydan Stukes.

Washington State Cougars

The Washington State Cougars have been trying to get their footing in the Pac-12 for the season and head coach Jake Dickert will start at 11:05 AM PT. Quarterback Cameron Ward and edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. will accompany coach Dickert here.

Oregon State Beavers

The Oregon State Beavers will take center stage at 11:40 AM PT. Head coach Jonathan Smith is scheduled to address the assembled media with Wide receiver Anthony Gould and defensive Kitan Oladapo.

Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies open up their section at 1 PM PT with head coach Kalen DeBoer. We will also be hearing from quarterback Michael Penix Jr and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio.

Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks will start at 1:35 PM PT. Head coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Bo Nix and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa will be available at the event.

Arizona State Sun Devils

At 2:10 PM PT, the Arizona State Sun Devils are scheduled to begin. They will start with the opening remarks/Q&A for head coach Kenny Dillingham and following tight end Jalin Conyers and defensive back Jordan Clark.

California Golden Bears

The California Golden Bears begin their section of the day at 2:45 PM PT and we will be hearing from head coach Justin Wilcox to kick things off. Following the coach will be offensive lineman Matthew Cindric and linebacker Jackson Sirmon.

Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of the Pac-12 right now and are in the penultimate spot for the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day. They will begin at 3:20 PM PT. However, head coach Deion Sanders will not be attending due to a clean-up procedure scheduled for Thursday, so in his place will be defensive coordinator Charles Kelly. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter will be representing the program.

UCLA Bruins

To wrap up the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day schedule, the UCLA Bruins are expected to take center stage at 3:55 PM PT. Head coach Chip Kelly will be answering questions followed by offensive lineman Duke Clemons and defensive lineman/linebacker Laiatu Latu.

