2024 4-star QB recruit Elijah Brown commits to Stanford: How did the Cardinal land the top-ranked signal caller?

The Stanford Cardinal just hit a home run in the 2024 class as they were able to add quarterback Elijah Brown to their roster. He is a four-star prospect heading into his high school senior season and is the 33rd-ranked prospect this year.

Brown was able to get offers from a bunch of top programs as the UCLA Bruins, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and USC Trojans to name a few were interested, and officially submitted an offer. Will Elijah Brown be the answer at the quarterback position for new head coach Troy Taylor?

What will Elijah Brown bring to the Stanford Cardinal offense?

Brown comes from Mater Del High School and they are no stranger to churning out quality quarterbacks as they produced Heisman Trophy winners Bryce Young and Matt Leinart. During Brown's junior season, he finished passing for 2,785 yards with 31 touchdowns. He also has proven to be a born winner as he has a 29-1 record throughout his high school career thus far.

The Stanford Cardinal has a new offensive system with Troy Taylor leading the team. Though Elijah Brown cannot join Stanford until the 2024 season, he can learn some of the playbook in preparation for officially stepping on the field.

This team finished only ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes, who also got a massive facelift this offseason, in the Pac-12 Conference with a 3-9 (1-8) record in 2022. They have a young wide receiver core outside of senior John Humphreys and that will be a huge bonus for quarterback Elijah Brown as he can create a rapport with them for a few seasons together.

Elijah Brown @ElijahBrown_29

@Hayesfawcett3

I am so thankful for the opportunities football has given me and for this recruiting process. Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches. I am excited to announce I have committed to Stanford University!

I am so thankful for the opportunities football has given me and for this recruiting process. Thank you to all my family, friends, and coaches. I am excited to announce I have committed to Stanford University!

Happy Father's Day Dad 🖤 COMMITTED

With the Pac-12 Conference being prepared to lose both the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans, the conference is going to be a bit more open for a young up-and-coming program like the Stanford Cardinal are becoming. As they create a philosophy that can compete with some of the top opponents remaining in the conference, they can really develop into a special program.

How will the Stanford Cardinal play in 2023?

The Stanford Cardinal has been a struggling college football program and with the first year of a new system, there definitely will be some growing pains. Can Stanford improve and begin to be a force in the Pac-12 Conference? They definitely have the potential in a loaded Pac-12 Conference but I would not put money on them to make the leap this season.

