Four-star recruit, I'Marion Stewart has had a week to remember. After proving to be one of the best athletes at the OT7 event, the Kenwood Academy wide receiver announced his commitment to the University of Michigan. After a lot of chatter and pondering over his future, he finally committed to Coach Bellamy’s squad.

The 6-foot-1,180-pound rising senior will be the 20th commit in the Wolverines’ class. As the Wolverines look to strengthen their squad for the coming years, the front office at Ann Arbor is doing the right thing to land these top high school athletes. Going into his senior season, he is ranked as the No. 24 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 7 senior to watch out for in Illinois.

While many programs across the country battled it out to land his signature, I’Marion Stewart chose Michigan over his offers from Wisconsin, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee and many more.

I'Marion Stewart has a deep connection with Michigan

During his announcement, the wide receiver revealed that he had developed a great bond with Coach Bellamy. Ever since he was offered a spot by him during his sophomore season at Bolingbrook, Bellamy and Stewart have hit it off.

Having a great relationship with Coach Harbaugh as well, I’Marion Stewart is confident to fit right into the Wolverines’ offense.

Explaining his commitment, Stewart said :

"First off, it was the feeling I get from Michigan, the feeling I had there was that it always felt like home. The relationship they built wasn't just with me, but with my family members also -- my mom and dad.”

Stewart even has relationships with a few Illinois natives on the team. Being close allies with Tyler Morris and J.J McCarthy, there’s more value for him in donning the Wolverines’ outfit. Though he has visited the Ann Arbor campus about ten times, the most recent visit was what did it for him.

Having attended multiple Michigan games and seeing what a packed Big House looks like, I'Marion Stewart will finally have the opportunity to live this feeling.

Last week, the Wolverines hosted quite a few of their potential future stars. As per I'Marion Stewart, there’s more to come from the Big House in terms of commitments. While rejecting an offer from Georgia these days can be considered a power move, given the strength of the program, I’Marion Stewart has taken the deliberate step.

