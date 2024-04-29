2024 ACC Football Championship Odds after College Football Spring Games

The ACC has been in the news throughout the year, but with the spring games officially wrapped up, looking at the ACC Championship odds gives us an indication of what we should expect. The addition of teams like the SMU Mustangs, California Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal this upcoming season makes the conference even tougher to navigate.

Let's take a closer look at the Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2024 college football season and discuss what these teams are going to be able to do.

Latest ACC Football Championship Odds for 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Team Odds Clemson +260 Florida State +260 Miami +350 Louisville +450 NC State +700 SMU +1800 North Carolina +2000 Virginia Tech +2200 Syracuse +5000 California +5000

Who are the sleepers?

One of the sleeper teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference would be the Louisville Cardinals. They made the championship game last season against the Florida State Seminoles and they have not lost too much talent since last season.

Florida State took a step back as they lost quarterback Jordan Travis as well as some other pieces.

However, the off-the-field concerns with the Florida State Seminoles could also serve as a subplot for the Clemson Tigers. The conference's collapse, along with the ongoing legal problem, may put a bullseye on the program's back, prompting some 50/50 calls to go the other way.

The top five teams in terms of betting odds for the ACC Championship all have a legitimate chance to win the title but the Louisville Cardinals are the sleeper pick for this upcoming season.

Who will win the ACC Championship in 2024?

The Atlantic Coast Conference has been one of the most tight conferences in terms of the race for the conference championship.

The Clemson Tigers have a strong quarterback in Cade Klubnik as he had almost 3,000 passing yards with 19 touchdowns last season.

When looking at the team's schedule in 2024, they control their fate as they face off against the Florida State Seminoles and Louisville Cardinals. That means they control their destiny with the ability to control the tiebreakers with a head-to-head record.

With coach Dabo Swinney becoming an underrated head coach, the Clemson Tigers seemingly should be the team to win the Atlantic Coast Conference.