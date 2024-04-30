2024 Big 12 Football Championship Odds after College Football Spring Games

The upcoming season of college football will witness some exciting games in the Big 12 Conference. As they lose the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, they are adding the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes.

The addition of these teams has made the competition even more intriguing, with various quality programs competing for the top spot and an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff.

Which team is the favorite to win and what team has a chance of pulling off a major upset to win the Big 12 Conference Championship? Let's take a deeper dive into the betting odds.

Latest Big 12 Football Championship Odds for 2024–25

Team Odds Kansas State +350 Utah +350 Kansas +550 Arizona +700 Texas Tech +800 UCF +1000 Iowa State +1200 Oklahoma State +1400 TCU +1600 West Virginia +2500 Colorado +3300 Baylor +5000

Who is favored to win the Big 12 Championship?

According to the betting odds, the Kansas State Wildcats and the Utah Utes are co-favorites to win the Big 12 Championship.

The Utes are expecting to see quarterback Cameron Rising return after missing all of 2023 and that should help the offense and coach Kyle Whittingham has been a dominant staple for the program as an excellent head coach.

The Wildcats finished 9-4 last season and are improving as they added Colorado running back Dylan Edwards. Kansas State has a lot of experience, as they did not lose too much from last year's team. All four losses last season were within one score and this Wildcats team should be able to step up and be a massive threat in the Big 12 Conference.

Who is the sleeper team?

Not to sound like a casual fan but the Colorado Buffaloes sitting at +3300 to win the Big 12 Conference Championship seems like the best value bet that we can make. The Buffs have drastically improved since last season, when they could not protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders. They significantly improved the offensive line.

However, the defense lost some quality pieces to the transfer portal but this feels like a team that should be able to find their rhythm early and build momentum.

Their tougher games come in the first half of the season, which should be a solid advantage for them, as well as the fact that they can get teams still trying to find their identity.