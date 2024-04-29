2024 Big Ten Football Championship Odds after College Football Spring Games

The Big Ten is having an influx of teams joining this upcoming college football season, which will make things even tougher in the conference. The betting odds for the championship and an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff have been updated since the spring games concluded. Let's take a closer look at the latest odds and how things are lining up.

Latest Big Ten Football Championship Odds for 2025

Team Betting Odds Ohio State +150 Oregon +225 Michigan +350 Penn State +500 USC +2800 Iowa +2800 Washington +5000 Maryland +5000 Nebraska +8000 Wisconsin +8000

Who is favored to win the Big Ten football championship 2025?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently the favorite to win the Big Ten championship, according to betting odds. The prediction makes sense, but there were some changes on the roster as quarterback Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected fourth overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

This team is deep, though, and is expected to make a significant push for the Big Ten title after not competing in the championship game for the last three seasons.

Who is the sleeper team?

The USC Trojans are entering the Big Ten and have a unique identity as a program under coach Lincoln Riley. They lost some talent but should be a better defensive team under new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

Even without Caleb Williams, we saw a glimpse of quarterback Miller Moss' capabilities in the bowl game, and that gives this Trojans team a lot of hope to win the Big Ten championship in its first year in the conference. With odds set at +2800, the Trojans are a sleeper pick.

Who will win the Big Ten championship in 2024-25?

The odds seem to be correct, with the Ohio State Buckeyes being the team that walks out of the regular season with the Big Ten title. The Michigan Wolverines took a massive step back with all the departures from the program, and there is not another team in the conference that is on the same level as the Buckeyes right now.

The Big Ten will be highly competitive throughout the season, and with no divisions, the fight for an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff will be incredible to watch.