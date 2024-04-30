2024 Football Big Ten power rankings after Spring games ft. Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon

The Big Ten will functionally be the Big Eighteen in 2024. Considering transfer portal moves, spring practice, and past performances, here's how the Big Ten stacks up heading into the summer.

Big Ten Power Rankings 2024

Transfer QB Dillon Gabriel helped raise the Ducks in our Big Ten power rankings after spring practice.

1.Ohio State

Ohio State attacked the transfer portal with the ferocity of a team desperate to overtake Michigan in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes added QB Will Howard, RB Quinshon Judkins, S Caleb Downs, and T Julian Sayin to a talented roster. Ohio State wants to move from being atop the preseason Big Ten power rankings to winning the national title, and they've done their homework.

2. Michigan

The Wolverines are coming off a national title, but have replaced coach Jim Harbaugh. New boss Sherrone Moore must replace 13 NFL Draft picks. Tackle Jaishawn Barham was the only notable portal addition, so UM have plenty of work to do.

3. Oregon

The Ducks did big work getting ready for the Big Ten. Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel was their biggest deal. Of course, there are questions about how Oregon's style will translate to the new conference but Dan Lanning and the Ducks should do well. Having to face defending national champions, UM, and the most talented roster in college football in the form of OSU, they have their work cut out.

4. USC

The Trojans had a disappointing season in 2023, but the combination of returning talent and solid additions will hold them in good stead. As long as Miller Moss is ready to carry the offense at QB, the Trojans will be fine. That said, there is a quality gap between the top three teams in the Big Ten and those behind them. USC could still put together an 11-win season in 2024, all things considered.

5. Penn State

The Nittany Lions will go as far as Drew Allar will carry them. The bad news was that he looked pretty iffy in the spring game. Georgia CB AJ Harris and Ohio State WR Julian Fleming can both help, but PSU didn't go after a huge class in the transfer portal. Tom Allen could help Penn State at defense, which helps them in the Big Ten power rankings.

6. Wisconsin

The Badgers had a decent portal class, and the big story was Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke at QB. Curtis Tackett and John Pius were a couple of solid defensive additions. The Badgers could be a surprise package in the revamped Big Ten and could even compete in the College Football Playoff.

7. Washington

The initial landing spot for Washington in the Big Ten power rankings might seem a little modest, but the Huskies did lose a lot of talent to the NFL while also welcoming coach Jedd Fisch. Mississippi State transfer QB Will Rogers feels more like a placeholder than a standout. If Fisch can coach him into overachieving, the Huskies could jump up a couple of spots in our Big Ten power rankings.

8. Iowa

The Hawkeyes were a non-factor in the transfer portal. To make matters worse, they lost tackle Kadyn Proctor back to Alabama. Iowa are pinning their hopes on new offensive coordinator Tim Lester. Stylistically, the Hawkeyes remain a throwback team that do not come off as likely to move the needle in either our Big Ten power rankings or in the 2024 season.

9. Nebraska

Some are more optimistic about Nebraska, but considering their struggles, they're in a "show me" status to get out of the middle of our Big Ten power rankings. QB Dylan Raiola is the hope for improvement, but Nebraska had a fairly dull transfer portal season. WR Jahmal Banks from Wake Forest could help, but Nebraka's much anticipated big strides have to be seen to be believed.

10. Maryland

The Terps could have used a transfer portal splash, but they didn't make much of it. NC State QB MJ Morris is the only real immediate impact guy. The Terps got to eight wins last season but could struggle to even reach that level in the enhanced Big Ten.

The Rest of the Big Ten

11. Rutgers

12. Michigan State

13. Northwestern

14. UCLA

15. Minnesota

16. Illinois

17. Purdue

18. Indiana

Which teams did we rank too high or too low in our Big Ten power rankings now? Who are you looking forward to seeing in 2024? Weigh in below in the comments section!