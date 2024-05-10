2024 Heisman Candidates: 5 non-QBs with best chances ft. Luther Burden III 

When it comes to the Heisman Trophy, quarterbacks seem to have all the fun. The last three Heisman winners were all QBs and eight of the last 10 similarly played under center. But that's not to say that all winners are QBs. Wide receivers, running backs and even defensive players can win the Heisman.

Here are five non-QBs who have a shot at the Heisman in 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 Heisman Candidates: 5 non-QBs with the best chances

Quinshon Judkins could upgrade Ohio State from national contender to champion.

#5. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

Realistically, being a strong Heisman candidate requires being the main impact player on one of the nation's best teams. There are exceptions – one of which will be discussed below – but that is the most common formula. Ohio State is one of the most talented and hungriest teams in the nation, and Judkins could be the difference in getting OSU over the hump.

Ohio State has struggled in games with big, physical teams that can pound the running game and force OSU to be one-dimensional. Enter Judkins from Ole Miss, an automatic upgrade. In two years at Ole Miss, Judkins rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 scores. He'll split time with TreVeyon Henderson, but if Judkins can have a 1,500-yard season and get OSU to the title, he might well be the Heisman winner.

#4. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

McMillan has long odds at Arizona, but he could be the outsider Heisman winner. Sometimes, the Heisman winner doesn't necessarily come from a great team, but has such an overwhelming season that he can't be denied. Think Ron Dayne from Wisconsin or Lamar Jackson from Louisville. That's McMillan's path.

The 6-foot-5 wide receiver caught 90 passes last season for 1,402 yards and 10 scores. At Arizona, he'll get every opportunity to shine. A 100+ catch season with 1,500+ yards and more than a dozen scores could start. Get Arizona to a nine or 10 win season and that'll help. Then maybe if the other frontrunners beat each other up, McMillan can sneak his way to winning the Heisman.

#3. Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Gordon has to have a combination of Judkins's strategy and McMillan's. Oklahoma State isn't necessarily a likely top team, but Gordon can put up a dominant season and lift OSU into contention. Generally, if a QB doesn't win the Heisman, a running back is the next most likely choice, and Gordon is the best college running back.

In 2023, Gordon rushed for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for another 330 yards through the air. If Gordon could get around 2,000 yards and deliver another win or two for OSU, he could be in the Heisman conversation. He's almost certain to provide plenty of big moments to bolster his Heisman resume in 2024.

#2. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka combines playing for one of the nation's top teams with being a playmaker who will get opportunities to put up a ton of numbers. He was one of the nation's top receivers in 2022 but battled steady injuries in 2023. He still makes excellent sense as a potential Heisman finalist.

Egbuka snagged 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 scores in 2022. He also rushed for two more touchdowns. He dropped off in 2023 (41 receptions for 515 yards). But Marvin Harrison Jr. and Cade Stover have moved on and Egbuka could approach 100 catches in 2024. If he continues to improve and increase his stat line, he's got a shot at the big trophy.

#1. Luther Burden III, Missouri

Burden took Mizzou to new heights a year ago. If he can land them in the College Football Playoff and keep making big plays, he's arguably the top award contender who isn't a QB. Burden and Missouri reached 11 wins and a top 10 season in 2023. That would get them into the CFP in 2024.

Burden caught 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine scores last season. He'll also get a few shots running the ball and returning punts. He's a big play guy on a team that could be up and coming. He's not a QB, but he's still got a great shot at the Heisman.

Which non-QB do you think could make a run at college football's top honor in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback