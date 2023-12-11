2024 Heisman Trophy Predictions: Exploring 5 early potential contenders ft. Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers and more

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman trophy. The senior won the award with 503 first-place votes and 2,029 points, 328 points more than Washington QB Michael Penix Jr who finished as the runner-up.

As these players now prepare for the next step in their footballing journey, CFB fans will be pondering over who will emerge as the next best player in the country next season.

We've already seen a glimpse of talents on the gridiron this year. So, this article will focus on the way-too-early prediction of who could win the Heisman trophy in 2024.

2024 Heisman Trophy way-too-early predictions

#1 Jalen Milroe ( Alabama Crimson Tide)

After being benched following a loss to Texas in week 2, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe made an impressive comeback to lead the team to win every other game so far and secure a spot in the CFP semifinals. Milroe's most notable Heisman moment this campaign will definitely be his last-second TD pass to win the Iron Bowl game against Auburn.

SEC Championship Football

Jalen Milroe has gone on to prove himself as a reliable QB with dual-threat abilities. Standing at 6'2 tall and weighing 220 pounds, the young QB will be looking to hone his skills even more next year and be a favorite to win the Heisman.

#2 Quinn Ewers ( Texas Longhorns)

Quinn Ewers has undoubtedly helped the Texas Longhorns be considered one of the strongest teams in college football this season. The third-year QB has compiled 3,161 passing yards and 21 TD passes for the team, as the Longhorns will now face Washington in the CFP semifinals after winning the Big 12 championship.

Big 12 Championship Football

There is a possibility that Quinn Ewers might declare for the 2024 NFL draft. However, as per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the chances of Ewers returning to Texas for his fourth year of eligibility have increased exponentially.

If he does return, then watch out for him as a 2024 Heisman Trophy contender as the team begins its new journey in the SEC next year.

#3 Travis Hunter ( Colorado Buffaloes)

Another individual who could have a huge impact next year like he did in his debut for Colorado is two-way star Travis Hunter.

Hunter has been an excellent player since his high school days and initially joined Jackson State as the No.1 overall recruit in 2022. However, he decided to transfer to Boulder along with Deion Sanders and his QB son Shedeur Sanders.

USC v Colorado

Travis Hunter has already given a glimpse of his brilliance on both sides of the ball this season to CFB fans. Despite missing three games due to an injury, Hunter was conferred as the winner of the 2023 Paul Hornung Award. If he continues to play at the top of his game, then he could be a strong 2024 Heisman Trophy contender.

#4 Carson Beck (Georgia Bulldogs)

Replacing a QB like Stetson Bennett who led the Georgia Bulldogs to consecutive national championship titles is a daunting task. But Carson Beck put up a decent performance in his debut season as the starting signal caller for Georgia.

He compiled an impressive 3,738 passing yards and 22 TD passes to help Georgia remain undefeated until losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship game.

2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama

While the Bulldogs are out of contention for the national trophy this year, they will be looking forward to honing on the skills of Carson Beck, making him a force to be reckoned with and a 2024 Heisman Trophy contender.

#5 Shedeur Sanders (Colorado Buffaloes)

There is a possibility that Shedeur Sanders might declare for the draft since he is regarded as a potential first-round pick. But if Coach Prime's son decides to return to college football, and can find a decent O-line to protect him, then Shedeur has a chance to be a strong Heisman candidate next year.

All Pac 12 Football

Shedeur recorded 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes in his debut for Colorado. However, he was sacked 52 times this season. If he does return, then Colorado needs to refine their team and find him more protection to make plays like he did early this season.