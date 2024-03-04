2024 NFL Combine QB Rankings: 5 players whose draft stock shot up ft. Bo Nix

While many of the biggest QB names stayed out of the 2024 NFL Combine, plenty of other QBs delivered impressive performances.

It's not an unusual situation. The likes of Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels have little to gain at the combine, but most QBs aren't in that situation, so they used the reps to impress NFL scouts. Oregon's Bo Nix is perhaps most notable, but here are five QBs who showed out.

Top five 2024 NFL Combine QBs who improved their draft stock

Kentucky QB Devin Leary looked good at the NFL Combine and probably lifted his Draft stock significantly.

#5 Devin Leary, Kentucky

Leary, who spent most of his career at NC State, had an inconsistent season at Kentucky but threw well at the NFL combine.

At only six-foot-one, he needed to display arm strength, and he did. Leary was likely to be drafted, but his strong performance at the Combine probably jumped him a couple rounds into the mid-draft area.

#4 Kedon Slovis, BYU

Slovis had a couple of nice moments in Indianpolis. For one, his 4.55 second 40-yard dash was impressive as he showed his dual-threat skills.

He also threw the ball well and showed a substantial upside. Slovis might not have the arm of a guy like Tennessee's Joe Milton, but he's a better NFL prospect.

#3 Michael Penix, Jr., Washington

The Heisman finalist had a challenge at the NFL Combine. Penix, more than most top QBs, could be a creation of a potent college offense.

However, at Indy, he acquitted himself well. His hand size was very large, which for a guy who's a bit small at the position, might be a big deal. His deep passes showed plenty of touch, and Penix may have climbed into the NFL Draft's first round.

#2 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

McCarthy had plenty to prove in Indy. He won the national title, but critics have charged that he essentially handed off and stayed out of the way at Michigan.

McCarthy showed impressive accuracy and arm strength. He's a bit more raw than other top QBs, but his upside is undeniable. He's viewed as a near-certain first round pick at this point.

#1 Bo Nix, Oregon

Of all the QB prospects who made statements in Indy, Nix is the head of the class. The former Auburn and Oregon passer was sharp and consistent.

He showed arm strength, impressive footwork and NFL readiness. The book on Nix out of the Combine is that he's ready to take over an NFL offense sooner rather than later. He challenged Williams, Daniels and Drake Maye atop the QB list for the Draft.

Any other passers who impressed you at the NFL Combine? Could we see six first-round Draft picks at the QB position? We'd love to hear from you below in our comments section.